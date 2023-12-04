Is Taylor Swift’s Friend, Brittany Mahomes Trying To Cover Up Brother-In-Law’s Sexual Assault Allegations?

Brittany Matthews, co-owner of KC Current and wife to Kansas City Chiefs’ star Patrick Mahomes, stepped forward in defense of her brother-in-law, Jackson Mahomes, during an Instagram Q&A session on Sunday.

Responding to a query about comments directed at Jackson, Brittany, 27, labeled them as “ignorant,” asserting that Jackson is merely navigating life and finding his path. She urged critics to withhold judgment unless they’ve walked in his shoes, emphasizing, “So it’s best to just shut up.”

While the specific comments weren’t detailed by the fan, recent controversies involving the 22-year-old were brought up. Jackson faced accusations of assault from a restaurant owner and a waiter as reported by The Kansas City Star in March 2023.

The outlet detailed allegations where Jackson was accused of forcibly kissing restaurant owner Aspen Vaughn and shoving a teenage waiter on February 25.

Vaughn recounted the incident, expressing her distress and attempts to fend off Jackson’s advances, seeking help as she felt overpowered. Brandan Davies, Jackson’s attorney, defended his client, denying any wrongdoing and citing witness statements contradicting the accuser’s claims.

Despite the controversy, Jackson has yet to publicly address the matter, and his social media activity notably reduced after attending the Super Bowl with Matthews and family earlier this year.

In a recent TikTok video, Jackson mouthed Drake’s lyrics, hinting at his personal experience: “I’ve been losing friends and finding peace, but honestly that sounds like a fair trade to me.”

This isn’t the first time Jackson has courted controversy; he previously drew criticism for dancing on the sidelines, engaging in altercations with fans, and sparking outrage in 2021 for filming a TikTok video on a logo honoring the late Sean Taylor.

Amid the scrutiny, Gracie Hunt, daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, similarly defended Jackson, addressing misconceptions about him ahead of Super Bowl 2023 amidst criticism over his social media presence.