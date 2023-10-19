Gwyneth Paltrow Explains Why ‘No One Will Ever See’ Her Again

Gwyneth Paltrow recently opened up about what she sees for her future and her unconventional post-retirement plans.

As reported by the New York Post, Gwyneth Paltrow is ready to leave the public eye after retirement.

In an interview with Bustle, Paltrow, 51, explained, “I will literally disappear from public life.”

“No one will ever see me again,” she continued.

Paltrow has been candid about her plans to sell Goop, the wellness brand she founded in 2008. The actress says she hopes to retire from her business in “a few more years” to focus on her family, and says she’d “be happy with” a dramatic exit from Goop on her 55th birthday.

While parting with Goop is in the works, Paltrow plans to stay on the consumer-facing side of the brand.

“It’s going to be really critical to share the consumer-facing responsibility with other people,” she confessed. “I don’t know who that would be and how we would start to figure that out, but that’s going to be important.”

The Future Of Goop

Before Gwyneth Paltrow exits from her wellness brand, she has some major plans in the works. In fact, her plans involve Goop’s signature clean skincare coming to a fan-favorite store near you—Target.

Goop’s newest line, good.clean.goop, will launch on October 22 exclusively at Target. The product line includes wellness supplements and premium skincare products without the premium prices—all products will be below $40.

“Good.clean.goop is for a person who understands about the dangers that are in conventional products, somebody who is wellness-focused,” Paltrow explained to Bustle.

She continued, “So this line is actually something that we ideated really early. Maybe 10 years ago, we were like, “Wouldn’t it be so cool if we could do a line that would show up in Target?” We liked the idea of democratizing clean skin care.”

Paltrow, no stranger to a lighthearted outlook on life, only has one dream for the new good.clean.goop line—that beauty consumers give the products a fair chance.

“I just hope people really like it and try it,” she explained.