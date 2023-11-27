Disneyland’s ‘It’s A Small World’ Shutdown After Guests Strip Naked On The Ride

Families go to Disneyland to take in the sights and rides. A crazed naked man however is the last thing folks want, but that is exactly what happened over the holiday weekend for some unfortunate park goers.

The incident occurred the busy Sunday after Thanksgiving as the It’s A Small World ride was still in motion. It was at this instant that the would-be streaker took it as his cue to begin stripping down, exit the ride, and then mingle around the set of animatronics and props. Buckled in onlookers (with children) looked in horror as the now confirmed, 26-year-old man strutted around in his birthday suit.

Some surprised bystanders managed to get footage of the lewd incident.

Streaker on it’s a small world in Disneyland stripped in the ride and began walking around. He has been escorted naked from the park.



Video credit @iheartdisneyland on Instagram pic.twitter.com/0B7pwfA6BB — Disney Food Blog (@DisneyFoodBlog) November 27, 2023

After employees were alerted of the disturbance the ride was halted for an hour as workers attempted to corral the streaker. In another clip, a ride-goer can be heard begging the man to stop as he continued to climb onto the ride’s set stage.

Disneyland’s “It’s a small world” apparently had a guest take off his clothes and walk through the attraction. Video Credit from 🎥 @ magic.with.maegra on instagram https://t.co/CNSQLQp0ZE pic.twitter.com/J1fiUIAX95 — Wonders of Magic (@wondersofmagic) November 26, 2023

I AM ON SMALL WORLD AND THERE WAS A STREAKER, I CANNOT BELIEVE THIS IS HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/AeP7fiuvwI — Ashley Esqueda, Christmas Bauble (@AshleyEsqueda) November 26, 2023

The streaker’s mayhem would finally come to an end after law enforcement apprehended him and escorted him off the theme park. TMZ confirmed that the perp was charged for indecent exposure and being under the influence. He was then taken to a hospital, released, then booked for the two misdemeanors.

More Holiday Hijinx

It wasn’t the first time that the holidays have brought out the weirdness in people and it certainly won’t be the last. In another crazy viral video, a woman on a Frontier Airlines flight threatened to relieve herself in the aisle after a flight attendant blocked her from using the restroom.

That’s when the woman, who was visibly irritated, said, “Sorry everybody,” before pulling down her pants and squatting. The dozens of other passengers on the plane immediately screamed and cursed in protest.

The woman then rose to her feet and demanded to be let into the plane’s restroom. However, the damage was already done. She was quickly surrounded by angry travelers deeming her bizarre outburst unacceptable. This would include angry parents with children that had to unfortunately witness the woman expose herself.

TMZ reports that people from the flight say it all happened on a flight coming from somewhere in Florida to Philadelphia. To add to the craziness, the crazy woman is also accused of threatening to kill another person on board.