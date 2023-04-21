This Smart Floor Cleaner May Look Ordinary, But Its Impressive Technology Sets It Apart From The Rest

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

When robotic vacuums hit the market, I was more than intrigued; A machine that literally cleans your floors for you?! I had to have one. Unfortunately, I soon learned that you truly get what you pay for. My idiotic piece of plastic would completely skip rooms, obsess over the same spot over and over, and eventually get stuck on the couch.

Defeated, I went back to my clunky upright vacuum cleaner and rope mop that had seen better days. But surely there had to be something better. I longed for effortless cleaning, for reclaiming my time slumped over a broom, to keep my home in tip-top shape for that unexpected visitor. That’s when I discovered the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra.

Contrary to belief, many robotic floor cleaners on the market are neither automatic nor even smart. Like my personal experience, these products lack the programming and functionality to effectively clean your floors without great effort on your part. But the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra changes all of that.

A Smart Cleaner That Cleans Itself

One of my favorite parts of the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra is its new upgraded docking system. Instead of having to clean out rollers, empty dust trays, and refill water tanks, the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra can do all those tasks itself.

(Roborock)

Once the smart cleaner has taken care of your floors, it returns back to its docking station where it completes the following six tasks:

Auto-empties its dust tray, with the storage capacity to hold up to 7 weeks’ worth of dust and debris. Engages in a self-cleaning mode to sanitize the bottom of the machine. Auto-fills the water tank so it’s ready for the next mopping job. Auto-cleans the mop brushes to remove any dirt and debris. Utilizes a warm air drying system to prevent any mold growth or unpleasant odors. Engages in rapid recharging so it can spend more time cleaning and less time “fueling” up.

Set It And Forget It

Roborock S8 Pro Ultra’s goal is to provide a smart floor cleaning system you don’t have to think about. Beyond its low-maintenance docking system, the S8 Pro Ultra features all-new Reactive 3D obstacle recognition & avoidance technology which eliminates the need to prep your space for cleaning. You won’t have to worry about the cleaner knocking into chair legs or trying to eat any rogue socks again.

It that’s not smart enough, the S8 series detects and suggests “No-Go-Zones” in your home where it could easily get stuck or potentially fall down the stairs, so you can forget about needing to go on search and rescue missions.

(Roborock)

With the easy-to-use app, you’ll receive a 3D map of your home which you can use to set up no-go-zones or targeted cleaning schedules. Other smart features include off-peak charging to save you money and a fast cleaning mode when you get that text your mother-in-law is only 15 minutes away.

Powerful Cleaning Technology That Never Leaves A Spot Behind

While smart features and a helpful docking system are great, the most important factor of any automatic cleaner is simple: How well does it actually clean?

Thanks to years of refining, the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra can clean your floors easier and more thoroughly than you can now. Let’s take a look at how.

(Roborock)

First up is its proprietary VibraRise® 2.0 technology that widens the cleaning zone of the machine. Compared to previous models, the S8 Pro Ultra has double the vibration power paired with consistent pressure and high-speed scrubbing to loosen up dirt from rugs and carpets and blast through dried stains on tiles and wood floors.

Utilizing its all-new dual rubber brushes, the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra can tackle any mess on any type of floor. And with its liftable brush capabilities, you can easily switch from vacuuming, mopping, or both at the same time without having to worry about wet carpets or sucking water into the dust tray. Moreover, the S8 Pro Ultra also has increased suction power compared to previous models — 6000Pa to be exact — meaning no speck of dirt will be left in its wake.

Effortless Cleaning That’s Worth The Investment

Technology has changed so much in our lives, so why not how we clean our homes? From pets to kids to day-to-day life, our floors can take a beating. But weekly (or perhaps even daily) sweeping, vacuuming, and mopping is such a time suck, not to mention being a plain ol’ pain in the butt.

Our lives are busy enough as it is, and the hours saved each week from cleaning floors could be spent trying that new recipe, getting lost in your latest must-read book, or even just taking it easy on the couch.

The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra is a top-of-the-line automatic floor cleaner, so this is definitely a case of getting what you pay for. We so often treat ourselves to things like fancy dinners or designer apparel, so why not treat ourselves by automatically checking a to-do item off our list? The convenience, speed, and low-maintenance design of the S8 Pro Ultra will more than pay for itself over time.

So if you’re ready to ditch the broom and banish the bulky vacuum cleaner to the basement closet, the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra is now available and ready to make your life that much better. Also, be sure to check out the S8 and S8+ if you’re interested in top-of-the-line cleaning with a few less bells and whistles.