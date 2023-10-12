What ’One Tree Hill’ Star Hilarie Burton Says About Her ‘Salty’ Hair: “Going Gray Early Had Been A Relief”

While fans of Hilarie Burton may know her for the fictional teen role of Peyton Sawyer on One Tree Hill, the actress is happy to leave her younger days behind.

Burton, recently appearing on The View to promote her new book, Grimoire Girl: A Memoir of Magic and Mischief, opened up about going gray post-pandemic.

“During the pandemic, a lot of women went gray,” host Joy Behar explained to Burton. “They said that you did, but your hair is beautiful. It doesn’t look gray.”

Burton inched closer to the host, saying “Get in there,” while showing off her salt and pepper locks.

“We’re growing it all out,” Burton explained, waving both hands down the sides of her head.

The star went on to say how it’s a “weird thing” to go gray as a teen drama actress because there’s an “expectation to be 17 forever.”

“I didn’t necessarily like my younger years—I dealt with some dark stuff in my younger years. This idea that you can level up and get to a place where you’re the ‘salty’ one in a room was exciting to me,” said Burton. “Going gray early has been a relief.”

Behar then told Burton that gray hair was very much “on trend,” to which she replied, “Well, good! Yeah! We’re just going to take over the world.”

The Inspiring Going Gray Movement

In recent years, stars have been candid about embracing their natural hair colors, jumping on the pro-gray bandwagon. According to Glamour, stars including Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Salma Hayak, are all showing off their “salty” locks.

The movement is so popular, that younger clients who aren’t yet graying are coloring their locks the silvery shade. The demand for gray hair extensions in New York City’s top salons is also on the rise, says Glamour.

Well, it seems like Burton was right—gray-haired beauties are taking over the world, and we couldn’t be more thrilled about it!