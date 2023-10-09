Cardi-B Has Wardrobe Malfunction, Goes Briefly Topless On Plane In TikTok

It turns out TikTok can fix everything, including embarrassing wardrobe malfunctions for rapper Cardi-B.

Last week, the “Bongos” rapper took to X, formerly Twitter, to share the nightmarish wardrobe fail she had on an airplane. Luckily, she and her team found a TikTok hack to successfully alter the dress—even 35,000 feet in the air.

In the short video, Cardi stood topless in a stunning silver dress while one of her team members worked to alter the outfit. The day-saving hack? Just a hair tie!

So my stylist wasn’t on the plane with me so Patience and my makeup artist did this TikTok hack to take my dress in… would you try this??? Teamwork make the dream work!!! pic.twitter.com/C4e4HSQscr — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 3, 2023

The rapper turned and smiled for the camera before covering her chest with her arms crossed. She added a bee emoji to the clip for full censorship as her team worked their impressive hair band magic.

Luckily, the TikTok hack was a smashing success. When Cardi’s pal finished altering her dress, she turned and faced a mirror to get a full view of the quick fix. The rapper shrugged in disbelief and exclaimed, “Wow!”

Clearly enthused with the result, Cardi turned around and danced in her gorgeous skin-tight metallic silver dress. When looking at the dress, the hair tie alteration looks seamless—the fabric of the dress bundled perfectly at Cardi’s waist, better flattering the artist’s curvy figure and snatched waist.

Cardi humbly captioned the video, “So my stylist wasn’t on the plane with me so Patience and my makeup artist did this TikTok hack to take my dress in… would you try this??? Teamwork make the dream work!!!”

I, for one, would certainly be trying the TikTok hack. The rapper’s X followers agreed, loving the candid behind-the-scenes moment.

“Your team really doesn’t play about you 😍,” one fan commented.

“Yessss! Will be using,” another fan said, in awe of the seemingly simple wardrobe hack.

A third fan gushed, “Fashion icon even in the air.”

Cardi-B, the official queen of TikTok hacks, saves the day (and dress) once again.