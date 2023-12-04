Celeb Admits The Crazy Reason She Gets Botox In Her Armpits

We’ve heard of a face lift…but an “armpit lift?”

Model Amelia Gray Hamlin revealed on Instagram that she gets botox in her armpits.

The reason? Apparently, botox is an extreme alternative to deodorant.

On Thursday, she shared a photo of her arms high in the air in the chair at a clinic in Los Angeles. She appears to be getting a treatment under her arms as she looks directly into the camera. The caption reads: “WHEN IN LA… WE GET BOTOX IN THE PITS, HEALTHER ALTERNATIVE TO DEODORANT… CAN’T CLOG OUR GALNDS WITH TOXINS…”

Botox is a widely recognized way of preserving youthful looks. However, Botox can also be employed to address migraines, muscle spasms, and, as demonstrated in this case, the symptoms of hyperhidrosis, characterized by abnormal and excessive sweating in the underarm area.

She may never have to use deodorant, but a needle under the arm seem very unpleasant.

