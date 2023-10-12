A TikToker Shares Some Great Life Hacks On How To Make Your Home Look More Spacious

Feeling cramped? This TikToker is here with some great suggestions to help you open up your floor plan!
Lucy Tallyn Wilysher is a home interior stylist based in Surrey. On her TikTok account, she offers budget decor tips and hacks to her 140K followers, inspiring everyone to improve their living spaces without breaking bank.
The kitchen one of the most frequently used rooms in any home. In a recent video, Wilysher gave practical advice on making any small kitchen appear bigger.
Her first tip is to replace any knobs on shelves and similar fixtures with long pull handles. These elongated drawer handles work to create the illusion of more space, instantly making your walls appear longer.
Her second recommendation is to get rid of the kitchen cabinetry and replace them with open shelves, like the wooden ones she shows off in her own home. By doing this, the room appears “more spacious” because it doesn’t have blocky furniture taking up all the room. This is especially useful at the end of a room with windows and a kitchen sink, because as Wilysher explains, “it’s nice to feel like you’re not going to hit your elbow on something as you wash up the dishes and glasses”.
Wilysher’s third suggestion is to install asymmetrical flooring in the kitchen. Have the tiles in a pattern that doesn’t quite line up. This layout “gives the illusion of more tiles in the space,” she adds. This seemingly small adjustment will give the impression of a larger floor space.
The TikToker’s fourth tip is that you should create a wall design because it will naturally “draw the eye” and stop people from focusing on the size of the room.
Her fifth tip to create the illusion of a larger kitchen is to mix glass cabinets with solid cabinet door fronts. This combination adds variety and contributes to the perception of more spacious furniture.
On a final note, Wilysher advises her followers to always paint the walls in a yellow-based paint.
This “helps bounce the light around the room”, she adds, making it appear brighter and more open.
Lucy’s video garnered an impressive 129k views, and in the caption, she gently reminded her followers that: “A small kitchen can be both functional and beautiful, it just takes a bit of planning and working out what you can and can’t live without.”
Decluttering and minimalistic living seems to be a trending topic as of late. We can all benefit from her advice. More doesn’t always mean better.