This Pro Makeup Artist Created A Liquid Blush That Provides The Perfect ‘Lit-From-Within Glow’ For Mature Skin 

Daniel Sandler, also known as the “Patron Saint of Blusher,” is a phenomenal international makeup artist. He started his eponymous makeup line in 2005, and we love the brand for a variety of reasons.

Daniel Sandler Makeup is refreshingly dedicated to inclusivity, both in its marketing and its products. The brand’s website says, “Our makeup is for all ages, genders, skin types, and skin tones.” There’s even a section dedicated to demonstrating their products on mature skin.

Product ingredients are listed (with explanations) right on the brand site, a step toward transparency that can help consumers make more informed decisions. Plus, the brand is 100% cruelty-free and committed to sustainability practices to reduce its environmental impact. What’s not to love?

But if we could only choose one Daniel Sandler item to add to our makeup bags, the Watercolour Liquid Cheek Colour would be our pick.

About their hero product, Sandler said, “I was working on shoots where I needed the makeup to stay in place but I couldn’t find a blusher that ticked all the boxes.

“I wanted something beautifully sheer, easy to blend, but also super water-resistant in lots of shades. I couldn’t find what I wanted even in professional beauty stores, so I decided to make my own.”

For mature skin, liquid blush is often a much better option as opposed to powder blush, which can dry out the skin and settle into fine lines, resulting in a heavy, cakey texture on the face.

Not so with the Watercolour Liquid Cheek Colours. The liquid blush formula easily blends into the skin, providing buildable and long-lasting color (seriously, this stuff is basically bulletproof). It’s lightweight, water-resistant, and hydrating—so you’ll feel comfortable and luminous.

You can pick your perfect shade (we’ve swatched 12 of them below) or customize your own by mixing shades together. They’re available in blush, illuminator, and bronzer shades with matte, shimmer, and satin finishes. They can even be used on the eyes and lips for an extra pop of color.

Daniel Sandler knows that finding the right shade and learning how to apply liquid blush can be intimidating, especially if you’ve only ever used powder blush. Fortunately, he’s provided a shade finder tool along with a beginner’s guide to help you choose your perfect product and learn how to apply it.

There are even tips on how to apply blush for your face shape. Once you get the hang of applying liquid blush (in no time at all), you may even find it faster, easier, and more flattering than powder blush.

One reviewer said, ”I instantly get the most gorgeous lit-from-within glow that I’ve only seen in professional model photographs, and that’s at age 57. Absolutely wonderful products, all of them!”