’90 Day Fiancé’ Moments That Live in My Head Rent-Free

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé… Love it or hate it, but I think we can all agree that some moments were just undeniably cringy.
1. Inside Danielle And Mohamed’s Love Life
Popular opinion: They were NOT like every other married couple.
2. Princess Leida Trying To Kick Eric’s Daughter Out
Keep in mind that only Eric and his daughter, Tasha, were listed on the lease, so Leida had no legitimate basis for making such demands. Leida has always been and will always be a problem. Recently, she got arrested for stealing thousands of $$$.
3. Azan’s Response To Whether Or Not He’s Attracted To Nicole
Wrong answer, buddy.
4. Big Ed’s Deal
Let’s include this on the list of things never to say to a woman.
5. Jay Getting Exposed SMH
Literally days after THEIR WEDDING. The audacity of that man.
6. Paul’s Mom’s Good-Bye Gift
To each their own, but I can definitely see where Paul gets his quirkiness from…
7. Angela Flashing Everyone On National Television
The ‘Tell All’ quickly became a ‘Show All’
8. Lana Forgetting David Was A Professional Bowler
If he wins, she has to kiss him. I’ve never seen someone so nervous about losing a bowling game before.
9. When Everyone Thought Corey Was Into Black Magic
Poor Corey just trying to impress Evelin’s family with this card trick. Let’s just say, he did not win them over.
10. Steven Reveals His Body Count
Let’s not forget, Steven is a Mormon.
11. David’s Creepy Friend And His Even Creepier Request For Annie
Red flag… an immediate red flag
12. When Ximena Tells Her Sister And The Whole World How Disgusting Mike Is
As Ximena dishes out Mike’s disgusting habits, Mike is over here farting and burping.