’90 Day Fiancé’ Moments That Live in My Head Rent-Free

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé… Love it or hate it, but I think we can all agree that some moments were just undeniably cringy.

1. Inside Danielle And Mohamed’s Love Life

Popular opinion: They were NOT like every other married couple.

2. Princess Leida Trying To Kick Eric’s Daughter Out

Keep in mind that only Eric and his daughter, Tasha, were listed on the lease, so Leida had no legitimate basis for making such demands. Leida has always been and will always be a problem. Recently, she got arrested for stealing thousands of $$$.

3. Azan’s Response To Whether Or Not He’s Attracted To Nicole

Wrong answer, buddy.

4. Big Ed’s Deal

Let’s include this on the list of things never to say to a woman.

5. Jay Getting Exposed SMH

Literally days after THEIR WEDDING. The audacity of that man.

6. Paul’s Mom’s Good-Bye Gift

To each their own, but I can definitely see where Paul gets his quirkiness from…

7. Angela Flashing Everyone On National Television

The ‘Tell All’ quickly became a ‘Show All’

8. Lana Forgetting David Was A Professional Bowler

If he wins, she has to kiss him. I’ve never seen someone so nervous about losing a bowling game before.

9. When Everyone Thought Corey Was Into Black Magic

Poor Corey just trying to impress Evelin’s family with this card trick. Let’s just say, he did not win them over.

10. Steven Reveals His Body Count

Let’s not forget, Steven is a Mormon.

11. David’s Creepy Friend And His Even Creepier Request For Annie

Red flag… an immediate red flag

12. When Ximena Tells Her Sister And The Whole World How Disgusting Mike Is

As Ximena dishes out Mike’s disgusting habits, Mike is over here farting and burping.