Christmas Eve 2023 Store Hours Revealed: Walmart, Target, & More

It’s Christmas Eve, so we’re hoping all of your holiday shopping is finished and you’re relaxing by the tree with your loved ones. But if you put off your errands till the last minute or forgot a staple ingredient, there’s still hope!

Dozens of major stores from Walmart to Best Buy are catering to last-minute shoppers with special hours today. But you better hurry! Time is officially running out!

Here are All Major Stores That Are Open on Christmas Eve:

Grocery

Food Lion: Open until 6 pm

Sprouts: Open until 7 pm

Kroger: Most locations are operating with regular hours

Whole Foods: Some stores are open, call for more information

Big Box

Best Buy: Open until 7 pm

Walmart: Open until 6 pm

Big Lots: Open until 7 pm

Target: Click here to see your local store hours

Wholesale

Costco: Open until 5 pm

BJ’s: Open until 5 pm

Sam’s Club: Open until 6 pm

Other

Petsmart: Open until 6 pm

Kohl’s: Open until 6 pm

Macy’s: Open until 6 pm

Academy Sports + Outdoors: Open until 7 pm

Dick’s: Open Until 7 pm

Staples: Open until 6 pm

Rite Aid: Open until 6 pm

Michael’s: Open until 6 pm

Office Depot and OfficeMax: Open until 5 pm

While these are the companies’ general Christmas Eve hours, call your local store before heading out if possible.

Happy Holidays!