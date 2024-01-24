Dr. Terry Dubrow Speaks Out Against Jillian Michaels’ Stance on Weight Loss Drugs

Jillian Michaels, the personal trainer, might want to reconsider her beef with weight loss drugs like Ozempic, according to Dr. Terry Dubrow. The doctor and Botched star appeared on “TMZ Live” recently and disagreed with Michaels’ belief that people will rely on drugs instead of hard work to lose weight. Regardless, you don’t need to be a famous trainer to achieve incredible results of your own! You can buy Semaglutide in the form of Weight Drops, a less expensive, needle-free alternative to Ozempic.

The plastic surgeon advised individuals considering Ozempic, a medication for obesity and type 2 diabetes, to prioritize their physician’s guidance over that of a celebrity personal trainer.

“As a board-certified physician and a certified expert for the California Medical Board, I’m not here to debate scientific and medical issues with a personal trainer,” Dr. Dubrow bemoaned.

Jillian has openly voiced her disapproval of Ozempic on multiple occasions in the past. Last year, she successfully persuaded several friends to discontinue the medication, asserting that it made them feel “awful.”

“They’re getting heart palpitations, they’re nauseous, they feel [terrible]. They feel so awful that it’s motivated them to reverse their type 2 diabetes,’ she told People at the time.

Dr. Dubrow Pushed Back Against Jillian Michaels’ Anti Weight Loss Drug Stance

Not only did Dr. Dubrow push back against Jillian Michaels, but he also said people should be celebrating weight loss drugs that treat obesity.

According to the reality star and doctor’s statement to TMZ, these drugs have a long history of use and are considered to be completely safe. As a result, they represent a viable option for reducing body fat and lowering the mortality rate.

He compares the objection to Ozempic with life-saving medical treatments, likening it to discouraging cancer patients from receiving chemotherapy. Dr. Dubrow concurs with Jillian Michaels on the importance of diet and exercise in maintaining good health.

“She’s absolutely right, diet and exercise is critical. But to ignore or belittle these incredible miracle weight loss drugs is sending the wrong message,” Dr. Dubrow insisted.

However, he believes that disparaging weight loss medications send the wrong message. Instead, he urges individuals to seek guidance from their physicians for accurate scientific and medical information.

“Anything you can do to lower your body fat, including diet and exercise, that’s safe – and these drugs, again, have been around for a decade, they are safe,” Dr. Dubrow concluded.