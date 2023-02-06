The ‘Secret Ingredient’ In This Restorative Hair Mask Is 1.5 Times More Nourishing Than Shea Butter

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

A hair mask is an intense conditioner that contains rich ingredients in much heavier concentrations than normal conditioners. To keep those locks as healthy as possible, the general advice is to use a hair mask once a week. However, those with dryer, color-treated, damaged, or aging hair might want to use a hair mask more often than that.

When choosing a hair mask, it’s easy to get overwhelmed by the options. But the inclusion of a new ingredient, cupuaçu, makes this particular hair mask a cut above the rest—and it might just be the key to unlocking healthier hair.

The Low-Down On Cupuaçu

Cupuaçu is one of the most popular native fruits cultivated in the Brazilian Amazon rainforest. The fruit’s pulp is used in a variety of food products, while the seeds are often utilized in cosmetics and pharmaceutical products. Cupuaçu butter comes from the pulp and is considered a modern plant-based alternative to lanolin, an ingredient used in some skincare products that can be irritating for sensitive skin.

According to a March 2014 study published by the Journal of the American College of Clinical Wound Specialists, cupuaçu has the ability to quickly penetrate the skin and retain moisture. Researchers sang its praises, calling its water absorption properties far superior to that of lanolin and shea butter.

“Cupuaçu could support 440% of its weight in water … allowing it to function much more effectively as a skin hydrator and plumper [than shea butter or lanolin],” the study explained. “[It] is an excellent emollient that restores elasticity to the skin while providing antioxidants and hydration.”

The study also referred to cupuaçu butter as a “super moisturizer” because it has “water-loving properties.”

Although this research was focused on the skin, skincare and haircare are often closely linked—and certain ingredients can benefit both. After all, your scalp is skin, and healthy hair starts with a healthy scalp.

Klorane Harnesses The Power Of Cupuaçu

If you’d like to see what this powerhouse ingredient can do for your scalp and hair, the Klorane 3-in-1 Hair Mask with Organic Cupuaçu Butter is definitely worth a try.

This product fills in the gaps between keratin on individual hair strands to repair and prevent damaged hair. And just as the study above indicated, the cupuaçu butter in this restorative hair mask has been proven to be 1.5 times more nourishing than shea butter.

It’s the best option for dry, damaged hair, and it can be used in three different ways:

For a traditional in-shower treatment, apply the mask to the lengths and ends of your hair, leave on for five minutes, then rinse out. For an overnight hair mask when you need that deep conditioning treatment, apply to dry or towel-dried hair in the evening and leave on until morning. For a leave-in cream to be used on very dry hair, apply one or two pea-sized dollops on dry or towel-dried hair.

We’re not the only ones impressed with cupuaçu and just how well it can restore dry, damaged locks; the five-star reviews are rolling in for this product.

“I was very impressed with the way the Klorane mask affected my hair,” one reviewer shared. “The texture was better. It was easier to manage and it held body much better.”

Another wrote, “Been using it for a long time … keep trying other products but always return to the holy grail! With frizzy, curly hair, this is a must-try!”