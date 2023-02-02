I Have Thin, Fine Hair, And This One Volumizing Product Is Superior To Hairspray In Every Way

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Hairspray has been the go-to product for hold, volume, and finishing styles for what feels like forever. But according to one of our Suggest editors, there’s a better product on the market that’s superior to hairspray for all hair types: texture spray.

As someone with fine, thin hair, she swears by using texture spray over hairspray, claiming better hold and a boost in volume. So what makes texture spray the superior choice? There are actually a few reasons.

The Differences Between Texture Spray And Hairspray

Texture spray and hairspray have different purposes and thus are formulated differently. While hairspray is traditionally designed to “freeze” your style in place, texture spray’s goal is to well, add texture to your hair, which helps to create volume.

While hairspray can at times leave your hair feeling sticky or crunchy, texture spray is more lightweight and typically leaves hair softer but still with some grit.

It is precisely for this reason that texture spray is a great choice for rocking waves or curls as it gives hair a more natural appearance and a bit of movement. It can definitely work for straight styles as well, giving a much-needed lift at the root.

While not quite the same as dry shampoo, texture spray can also absorb excess oil, create definition, and provide support for updos and braids.

Another benefit of texture spray is its safe to use before heat styling. Depending on which stylist you talk to, hairspray shouldn’t be used before a curling iron or flat iron because:

It could cause damage to your hair if you don’t let the spray dry first.

It could dry out your hair.

It could leave a sticky residue on your curling rod or flat iron.

While hairspray can still be used as a finishing spray after texture spray, the latter can definitely smooth down flyaways and provide extra hold to help keep your style in place.

Some Of Our Favorite Texturizing Sprays

The Living Proof Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray is scientifically engineered to deliver instant, long-lasting volume and texture while providing a soft hold for styling. It has a light, fruity scent, and works well on all hair types for that “imperfectly perfect, lived-in look and feel.”

You can pump the volume on straight hair or give some piece-y definition to waves. This spray is all about “maximum impact, minimum effort, major results.”

Created with New York City stylists to achieve the “perfectly imperfect undone look”, SGX NYC’s The Do It All 3-In-1 Texturizing Spray is an innovative dry texture spray that gives your hair a refreshing pick-me-up and light hold while enhancing texture.

Formulated with sea botanical extracts for their texturizing properties, this lightweight formula also acts as a dry shampoo to absorb excess oil as well as a hairspray to help lock everything in place (without being frozen). The fruity-citrus-woods scent is just the cherry on top.

Instantly achieve sexy volume and texture without clouding your color by using the Color Wow Style on Steroids Texturizing Spray. Your hair will never feel weighed down, dull, or sticky; instead, you’ll get “beachy waves on demand.”

There are actually four different ways to use this spray. You can use it before heat styling for protection, as well as after styling for some “extra sexy oomph.” It can also be used for second-day styling to zhuzh up slept-on hair and absorb oil. Or, you can use it to volumize and glam up your ponytail.

No matter what texture spray you choose, the key to getting the best results is all about application. Like any hair product, oftentimes less is more. It is also advised to hold the can about 10 inches away from your hair, spraying from the root to the tip.

For extra volume, lift hair and add an extra spritz right at the root. You can also spray your fingers and work around your scalp for a more relaxed look.