We Found The Secret To Going Gray Without The Awkward Transition Period

When my dad turned 40, we threw him an “Over the Hill” party, complete with cardboard tombstones and black balloons. Back then I thought he was so old, but now approaching that age myself, I cringe to think of the long-enduring concept that midlife is almost considered senile in our culture.

Luckily the conversation around aging has been shifting in a positive direction in recent years. Instead of frantically trying to rewind the biological clock with expensive products and procedures, many are embracing their wrinkles and gray hair as physical reminders of all the wisdom, life lessons, and amazing memories collected so far.

From celebrities like Andie MacDowell and Allison Janney to a myriad of online influencers, more and more women have turned their back on pricey salon visits and are embracing their beautiful, natural gray hair.

But like those bangs you decided to get and hated, the grow-out period is long and can be downright awkward. Fortunately, there is an affordable line of products on the market that help make going gray easy and look good every step of the way.

Introducing Go Gray

At the height of the pandemic, with salon doors shuttering and many of us stuck at home baking copious amounts of bread, a new global movement to “Go Gray” was founded. The break in normal life had many women realizing they were done with the time and expense of dyeing their gray roots. That’s where Go Gray was born.

The mission of Go Gray is simple: meet women where they’re at in their transition. They provide quality but affordable products to help blend the dreaded “line” between colored and gray hair, safely remove old hair dye, tone gray strands, and keep hair nourished all from the comfort of your own home.

Suitable for all hair types, the vegan and cruelty-free formulas in the four-step haircare line are designed to help you wherever you are in your go-gray journey. Whether you’ve recently decided to make the transition or have been growing out your natural gray for months, Go Gray has the right product for every stage.

Go Gray’s Full System

While there are four stages in Go Gray’s full haircare line, not everyone will need to use all four treatments. Additionally, your needs will likely be different if you have been dying your hair for years or you have gone au-naturale your whole life. Let’s take a look at each step.

Stage One: Remove

Go Gray

Probably the worst part of the go-gray process is the unsightly line between your new silver hue and previously dyed locks. That is where Go Gray’s Revitalizing Treatment comes in.

This professional formula is designed to safely remove old semi-permanent and permanent dye to help gently lighten your strands. The result is a more seamless head of hair that has less contrast with your incoming grays.

Plus, the Revitalizing Treatment is infused with aloe vera and soy protein to help hydrate and strengthen hair, reducing breakage, split ends, and dull strands.

To use, simply mix up and apply the product to any strands of hair that have been dyed. Cover loosely with the included plastic cap and let sit for 20 minutes. Almost like magic, the formula will release stubborn hair dye from your stands allowing it to simply be washed and rinsed away.

Stage Two: Fade

Go Gray

While the Revitalizing Treatment is a great first step to take a lot of hair dye out of your strands, Go Gray’s Clarifying Duo is the perfect follow-up to continue fading semi-permanent and permanent dye.

Powered by activated charcoal, a detoxifying ingredient that helps remove product buildup, the clarifying shampoo and conditioner are designed to help your hair blend better after each deep-cleaning wash. It also cleanses the scalp without stripping it, ensuring your incoming grays are growing in strong and healthy.

And while many clarifying hair treatments can be harsh, Go Gray’s products are packed with vitamin B5, oat bran extract, and orange peel extract to help lock in moisture, smooth out frizz, and add shine.

For best results, use the Clarifying Duo 1-3 times a week, and be sure to leave in the conditioner for 3-5 minutes after shampooing to really lock in moisture.

Stage Three: Maintain

Go Gray

If you were ever a fan of bleaching your hair, then you understand the importance of toner to help create and maintain your optimal shade of blonde. Go Gray’s Purple Toning Duo system provides the same effect but for your gray hair.

The violet pigment packed into the toning shampoo and conditioner helps to combat brassy or yellow tones in hair that can result from stripping out dye, sun exposure, and heat styling.

While traditional purple shampoos can be drying, Go Gray’s formula is fortified with vitamin B5, avocado and coconut oils, and quinoa extract help to nourish and protect. The toning conditioner also contains castor oil to help lock in moisture post-shower.

Stage Four: Treat

Go Gray

While the Purple Toning Duo is great for more frequent use, Go Gray’s Purple Toning Masque delivers serious deep conditions, adds softness, and protects from heat styling while also intensely nourishing the hair.

Treat this powerful formula like you would any weekly deep conditioner treatment. Like the toning shampoo and conditioner, the Purple Toning Masque contains violet pigments that target unwanted warm or yellow tones and brighten your gray hair.

Along with vitamin B5, oat bran extract, and orange peel extract, the formula contains olive-derived squalane that provides extra protection from heat styling while helping to reduce breakage.

What Women Are Saying About Go Gray

The hype around Go Gray’s products is the real deal. Each product in their lineup has at least an average of 4 stars out of 5 from hundreds of happy customers. Here is what real women are saying.

“I’m a busy career woman and I’ve been trying to go gray for years but never felt comfortable about waiting months for my natural shade to grow in,” Kristen wrote. “Luckily I found this system and the transition is amazing. The fade shampoo and conditioner system really help[s] manage the process and I couldn’t be happier.”

“I used the Go Gray Toning Duo after using the Clarifying Kit and Duo. This duo lightened my gray as well as my leftover color the other kit left behind. I love the way my hair feels and looks. It [is] so shiny and healthy. This removes all brassiness,” Yvonne commented. “My gray is shinier and brighter. The color is lighter as well. I love that it’s made with natural ingredients that aren’t putting more strain on my already damaged hair. I was excited and nervous to ‘Go Gray’ but after using the toning duo, I am so glad I did.”

“While I didn’t have to use the color remover, I was so excited to use the other products in the kit,” noted Shania. “My hair went from feeling fairly coarse to silky smooth. The scents are really nice and my grays were bright.”

How To Pick The Right Product For You

Go Gray’s Remove and Fade treatments are designed for hair that has previously been colored with semi-permanent or permanent hair dye. The Revitalizing Treatment and Clarifying Duo will not have an impact on the shade of bleached hair, nor will it remove natural hair color.

Depending on the color and frequency of previous colorings, you may need to use the Revitalizing Treatment more than once. Those with dark brown or black dye should start with the Remove treatment before moving on to Fade. If you have dyed using a lighter shade, you may be able to get desired results with the Clarifying Duo alone.

Those with natural hair or bleached hair can jump right in using the Purple Toning Duo and/or the Purple Toning Masque. These treatments will help to tone and nourish your light strands to bring out a vibrant hue with touchable shine.

Start Your Go Gray Journey Today

Go Gray is dedicated to making the process of transitioning to your natural silver hues as easy as possible, and that includes buying their products. Forget trips to the salon or specialty stores, because Go Gray is available at Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, Target, and Amazon.

What’s more, each product in Go Gray’s lineup is less than $15! Go Gray understands part of the reasoning to make the gray transition is to save money, and they priced their product to reflect that value despite its salon-quality ingredients.

Each Go Gray product comes with all the products and tools you need for each treatment, along with simple-to-follow instructions. Go Gray also offers instructions on their website, along with a quick video tutorial on how to use each product in their lineup.



Like a trusted friend, Go Gray is here to support you during your gray transition. Thanks to its accessibility, affordability, and excellent customer service, there has never been a better time to embrace your natural silver or gray hair thanks to Go Gray!