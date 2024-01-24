Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Tiny homes and cozy, compact spaces are back in style, but finding the perfect furniture for your small living space can feel like a quest for hidden treasure. Enter the narrow bookcase, the exact piece of furniture you need to make the most out of your limited square footage.

Whether it’s for your growing library of books, photographs of cherished memories, or decorative mementos, owning a stylish narrow bookshelf can convert clutter into an appealing display. It’s a delicate balance between functionality and style–and this is where your search ends.

Choosing the right narrow bookcase will help you make the best out of your space when every inch counts. This article will break down a variety of options to ensure you have an understanding of the best narrow bookcase for your home.

Our top recommendation, the Vasagle 5-tier narrow bookcase offers eight storage shelves, making it a space-saving, versatile fit that can declutter any room.

Read along to discover the best narrow bookshelf for small spaces and get ready to transform your cramped quarters into an organized oasis.

Quick Look at Our Top Picks:

Best Overall Vasagle 5-Tier Narrow Bookcase Buy on Amazon Material : Particleboard, steel

Dimensions : 11.8″D x 13.3″W x 66.9″H

Additional Feature : Four to five shelves with multiple colors available. Adjustable feet.

Best For: Spacious shelf with a variety of storage solutions. The Vasagle 5-Tier narrow bookcase is ideal for those who really need to maximize their living area. It doesn’t get more narrow than this! Made from particle board and steel, this narrow bookcase can fit into even the most compact space. Don’t let the slender size fool you. This narrow bookcase can hold up to 110 pounds, making it a sturdy option for those seeking a sleek design without skipping out on storage. Stack your favorite books, store your pans in the kitchen, or organize your toilet paper and towns in the bathroom The options are endless, making this one of the best overall narrow bookcases on our list.

Best Stylish Design Vasagle Tree-Shaped Bookcase with 8 Storage Shelves Buy on Amazon Material : Engineered

Dimensions : 9.8D x 19.7W x 55.1H in.

Additional Feature : Adjustable shelves for flexibility. Floor mount.

Best For: General use in any home or office setting. The Vasagle Tree-Shaped Bookcase is a delightful addition to any room. Combining functionality with style, this narrow bookcase is guaranteed to spice up and declutter any room in your home. Made from engineered wood for extra durability, the tree-shaped design offers an extra tad of style. Don’t let its compact size fool you. With eight adjustable shelves, you’re sure to find room for every last knick-knack in your house. Whether you’re organizing books or seeking a display for photos, this floor-mounted narrow bookcase is a charming centerpiece, making it a great option to improve your space.

Best Industrial Design Vasagle Industrial Ladder Shelf Buy on Amazon Material : Particleboard, Steel. Ladder shelf design.

Dimensions : 11.8″D x 23.6″W x 80.6″H

Additional Feature : Sturdy metal frame for durability. Wall mount designed for small spaces.

Best For: Adding an industrial touch to a room. There’s a reason Vasagle appears more than once on our list as the brand for an ideal bookshelf. The brand offers a variety of bookshelf options, including this industrial ladder shelf. With its sleek industrial design constructed from particleboard and steel, you’re guaranteed a combination of durability and style. Each shelf has enough space for all of your storage needs. The chic ladder shelf design adds an urban and modern look, while the wall mount and anti-tip kit give an extra level of safety for any curious cats and climbing toddlers. It’s a great option for those who are seeking an industrial look for their storage-saving solutions.

Best for Extra Storage Sauder Harvey Park Narrow Bookcase Buy on Amazon Material : Engineered.

Dimensions : 15.63″D x 19.63″W x 70.38″H

Additional Feature : Fixed shelves and file drawers for extra storage space. Solid wood feet.

Best For: A shelf with extra storage options The Sauder Harvey Park narrow bookcase is an ideal choice for those seeking a combination of open shelves with extra storage space. Made of high-quality engineered wood, this narrow bookcase doesn’t skimp on durability. Of all the bookcases on our list, this is a great choice for those seeking a versatile storage option. With wooden shelves, file drawers, and a grand walnut finish, this narrow bookcase offers the most space for your buck.

Best Minimalist Design Vasagle 5-Tier Storage Shelf Rack with Steel Frame Buy on Amazon Material : Particleboard, Steel

Dimensions : 11.8″D x 26″W x 73.2″H

Additional Feature : Easy assembly and floor mount.

Best For: Minimalist enthusiasts. The Vasagle 5-Tier Storage Shelf Rack is a standout for those seeking a sleek industrial design. The 5-tier narrow bookcase is made of particleboard and steel construction and offers ample space without overwhelming your space. The assembly instructions are straightforward, setting it apart from more complex designs. It’s a great narrow bookcase for smaller spaces and with neutral colors, you’re guaranteed to love the minimalist design, making it the perfect addition to any contemporary space.

Best Rotating Design 360 Display 5 Tier Rotating Bookshelf Buy on Amazon Material : Log pine

Dimensions : 18.1″D x 18.1″W x 63″H

Additional Feature : 360-degree rotating bookshelf.

Best For: For those seeking an extra display area to store a variety of items This rotating bookcase offers a one-of-a-kind innovative design to any small room. Constructed from log pine, this small bookshelf offers more space than you might initially think. The rotating design means that you can organize books on one side, and display photos on the other. The bookcase offers accessible storage making it great for anyone living in a small apartment who craves the option to maximize their area. The narrow bookcase can fit into any tight corner, meaning you’ll have the opportunity to store anything you’d like.

Best for Modern Spaces Tohomeor Modern Bookshelf Wall Mounted 5-Tiers Ladder Shelf Buy on Amazon Material : Iron, engineered wood.

Dimensions : 11.02″D x 17.32″W x 70.87″H

Additional Feature : Wall mount for stability.

Best For: Those craving a modern design to save space. The Tohomeor modern bookcase comes with five shelves and has a contemporary design, making it a great small bookshelf for modern homes or offices. The wall-mounted ladder design is constructed of iron and engineered material, providing a stylish alternative to bulkier narrow bookcases. The open layout offers a stylish option for your floor space, making this small bookshelf ideal for those who want to display their favorite books or store photographs in style. If you’re seeking a modern uncluttered look, then this is the bookcase for you.

Best Vintage Style Homissue 4-Tier Industrial Style Bookshelf Buy on Amazon Material : Metal frame with wood shelving.

Dimensions : 11.81″D x 23.62″W x 71.06″H

Additional Feature : Sturdy and stylish. Ground anchor.

Best For: Adding a vintage touch to your room. The Homissue 4-Tier Industrial Style Bookshelf offers a vintage touch to beautify any area. Although it has five shelves, the design of this bookcase allows you to turn the top shelves into an extra space to store to your heart’s content. This bookcase provides a more rugged, vintage feel, making it a great choice for industrial decor enthusiasts. And with the combination of metal and wood, you’re guaranteed durability without missing out on rustic charm.

Best Lightweight Design Furinno Turn-N-Tube 5-Tier Corner Square Rack Display Shelf Buy on Amazon Material : Composite wood and PVC tubes.

Dimensions : 11.6″D x 11.6″W x 57.7″H

Additional Feature : Ground anchor.

Best For: Best in a small space. The Turn-N-Tube 5-Tier corner shelf from Furinno is a great choice for those seeking a narrow bookcase on a budget. If you’re looking for a lightweight design of corner shelves, then you’re in luck. Constructed from composite wood and PVC tubes, this lightweight design still maintains an industrial style while leaving room for photos, books, and even more books. There’s a surprising amount of space on this baby, and with an attachment mount, you’re given an extra level of stability.

Best Budget Iris USA 3-Tier Slim Open Wooden Bookshelf Buy on Amazon Material : High-quality composite wood.

Dimensions : 7.88″D x 11.52″W x 34.63″H

Additional Feature : Adjustable shelving.

Best For: Tight spaces. If saving money is your go-to move, then this is the narrow bookcase for you. And don’t let the affordable price fool you. This narrow bookshelf with three shelves offers a surprising amount of storage. Made from high-quality composite wood, this bookcase has a slim design, meaning it can fit into tight spaces. It might be a small bookshelf, but considering you can adjust the shelves, you’re in luck. This is the perfect small bookshelf for those who want to maximize tight spaces without breaking the bank. And don’t the compact size fool you. This bookshelf can hold a whopping 176 pounds!

Best V-Shaped Bookcase Hoobro Tree Bookshelf Buy on Amazon Material : Engineered, metal.

Size : 7.87″D x 13.39″W x 45.67″H

Additional Feature : Triangular V-Shape. Ground anchor.

Best For: Those who don’t want to sacrifice style when showing off their books. When it comes to small bookshelves, you might assume you need to sacrifice style. Think again! The Hoobro Tree Bookshelf is an artistic choice for any home. Its “V” shape might not make it the best for holding photographs, but the more books you have the better off you’ll be. The triangular, tree-like shape comes with a ground anchor design and is great for those seeking a fun, whimsical decorative bookcase that still has a purpose.

Best Countertop Shelf Iris Mado 3-Shelf Open Wood Bookshelf Buy on Amazon Material : Wood

Dimensions: 11.52″D x 15.76″W x 34.63″H

Additional Feature : Adjustable. Ground anchor.

Best For: Small spaces The Iris Mado 3-Shelf Bookshelf is a charming addition and one of the only small bookshelves on our list that can also fit on countertops. If you’re seeking a bookcase with more than one purpose, then this is the one for you. The Iris Mado is not only durable, it has a straightforward industrial style, making it a great bookshelf for those who may need to use it to store more than just books.

What to Consider When Buying a Narrow Bookcase

Now that you have an idea of the variety of narrow bookcases out there, let’s explore exactly what you might need when starting your search for the perfect bookshelf to fit in your home. First, we’ll break down the main factors you might want to consider before purchasing your new bookcase.

Just remember, finding the perfect narrow bookcase is subjective so ask yourself these questions to find out what matters to you.

Stability

Why? A bookcase is designed to hold things for you, not collapse under its own weight. Stability and sturdiness is one of the most important factors you should consider when purchasing your bookshelf.

When picking your shelving unit, look for those with a solid base, wall mounts, or ground anchors. Any of the above will make sure your unit stays in place.

Material

When it comes to the material for your narrow bookcase, it really depends what you’re looking for. Solid wood or steel is great for longevity, but engineered can get the same job done without breaking the bank.

If you’re seeking a more modern bookshelf, look for those with a touch of metal or steel to spice it up. Whichever you choose, double check the weight limit to ensure the bookshelf will fit your storage needs.

Stylish or Sleek?

Are you seeking a bookcase that stands out or do you crave a more muted touch? For a stylish storage solution, look for those that advertise tree-shaped designs, put emphasis on materials, or include keywords like vintage.

If you’re seeking a more practical solution for your living room, look for a bookcase that focuses on size, hardware, and weight.

Adjustability

Adjustability might not matter to everyone, but if you know that your collection of books and knick knacks will change over time, seek a bookshelf that offers shelves you can adjust. This is also great for those who like to switch up their furniture every few months.

Size and Location

Keep in mind that not every narrow bookcase is made equal. Some will be taller, others leaner. Ask yourself the right questions before hitting that purchase button. Is it going against a wall? Or sitting on the counter?

Don’t forget to measure the area you intend to put your bookshelf to ensure it will fit before you make your purchase.

Frequently Asked Questions

How narrow can a bookshelf be without sacrificing stability?

When purchasing a narrow bookcase, ensuring you don’t sacrifice stability is important. A good range is somewhere between 16-18 inches wide to make sure you maintain stability. You can also look for bookcases that have cubed designs to balance out proportions, like Ebern Designs Cube Bookcase

A lower center of gravity on your bookcase can be an added benefit to keep everything steady. If you’re unsure about wobbly shelves, check that your bookcase comes with an anti-tip kit, a ground anchor, or a wall mount, especially if you live in a home with pets or kids.

What should I consider for the size of my bookcase?

When picking your bookcase, the size is wholly subjective based on your home and what you plan to add. Is it just books or are you including picture frames and daily essentials? Measure the display items and cross-reference it with your bookcase before you make the purchase.

Bonus tip: Don’t forget about the weight limits! It’s not all about display purposes when you have heavy books taking up space on your bookcase. It’s also important to consider where you’ll be putting your bookcase. The living room wall is going to have different requirements than your bathroom counter.

What material are narrow bookcases commonly made of?

When it comes to bookcases, particleboards or high quality mdf boards are popular due to their affordability and versatility. However, if you’re planning to hold more books than trinkets, than sturdiness is important for your book shelf.

Solid wood might be a good option. Wood like pine is a great option for your bookshelf, as well as black powder-coated steel.

Should my bookcase have adjustable shelves?

The option to adjust the shelves in your bookshelf is an added benefit if you plan to store things other than books! Decorative items may require more room than traditional books. Adjustable shelves also allow you to spice up your existing decor for a brand-new look.

What kid-friendly measures should I consider when purchasing a narrow bookcase?

When adding a new bookshelf, it’s imperative to baby-proof your house–especially when your toddler starts crawling. When searching for a great bookshelf for this purpose, look for those with a sturdy base, wall anchors, and ground anchors.

Look for a bookcase with rounded corners and a wide bottom shelf to balance out gravity. If you plan to install it in a vertical space, make sure you add anchors to keep your bookcase from falling.

Conclusion

When shopping for the perfect bookshelf make sure you consider material, size, and usage. Do you plan to store books? Do you need a top shelf? Double-check the unused space you plan to store it.

Our top pick, The Vasagle 5-Tier Narrow Bookcase is great if you’re seeking a moderately affordable option while still keeping each shelf sturdy. Remember, while solid wood or steel construction might sound great, it’s not a necessary material for a great bookcase.

For those who favor a more stylish look, check out the Hoobro Tree Bookshelf, a fantastic alternative.

What makes a bookshelf perfect is dependent on your preferences, so make sure to ask yourself the right questions before making that leap. Either way, now you’re prepared to make it happen!