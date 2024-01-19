Where Was Britney Spears on Vacation in Her Nude Beach Photo?

Britney Spears wasted no time getting nude upon arriving in French Polynesia, leaving fans curious about the beach’s whereabouts. On Wednesday, the pop icon made a comeback on Instagram, sharing a photo where she confidently posed for the camera, wearing nothing at all. To play by the platform’s rules, she cunningly positioned two diamond emojis. Of course, this cleverly skirted any violations.

“Just landed in French Polynesia !!!”, Spears wrote alongside the nude image. Britney Spears, after sharing her stunning nude beach snapshot, treated her followers to a video showcasing her impressive dance moves. She effortlessly grooved in a sheer, yellow illusion dress. “Before dinner at Catch two nights ago !!!” she wrote alongside the video. “Dancing like I should everyday of my life !!!”

Photo via Britney Spears / Instagram

Since her over decade-long conservatorship ended, Spears had not been shy about dropping her draws on the beach. However, just where in French Polynesia is Britney galvating nude on the beach? Reportedly, the most likely candidate is the Brando, on Teti’aroa island.

All About the Island Where Britney Spears Took Her Nude Beach Photo

Of course, a celebrity like Britney Spears will demand privacy, despite her nudes shared on social media. The Brando is an exclusive resort situated on the Tetiꞌaroa atoll in French Polynesia’s Society Islands. It encompasses a regulated airstrip, a research facility, and an eco-resort and spa on the idyllic Motu of Onetahi. With a dedicated team of 80 staff members and facilities management personnel, The Brando offers a unique experience.

This extraordinary location, nestled within the atoll’s interior, was secured through a 99-year lease contracted by the late renowned actor, Marlon Brando.

Construction of The Brando Resort started in 2009 by Teti’aroa Pacific Beachcomber SC. In September 2010, Pacific Beachcomber announced a $60 million investment in construction. By February 2014, the construction of The Brando Resort was completed. Meanwhile, in July 2014, it opened to the public. Eight of Marlon Brando’s eleven children, along with the Brando Estate, were involved in the project.

However, the resort likely came on Spear’s radar two years after opening. In October 2016, the resort claimed the crown of being the crème de la crème, earning the prestigious title of the world’s best resort according to Conde Nast. The resort boasts 35 private villas, according to their website.

Of course, the resort wastes nothing. The buildings use locally sourced, renewable, or recycled materials. A deep seawater air-conditioning (SWAC) system reduces energy demands. Likewise, the resort utilizes solar power from PV panels and coconut oil biofuel. The resort’s vehicles are electric or human-powered. Zinc-bromine flow batteries, made from recyclable materials, store the power from PV panels.