Why Taylor Swift Fans Believe She Secretly Dated Dianna Agron

There are no fans quite like fans of Taylor Swift. They’re loyal, passionate, and have a tendency to get very creative about their fan theories. Swift rarely shies away from writing about her relationships or leaving hints about her love life for fans. Still, fans have struggled to let go of one rumored Taylor Swift romance that was never confirmed: her relationship with Dianna Agron.

Taylor Swift And Dianna Agron Were Friends In The Early 2010s

With the popularity of Glee, Dianna Agron was an it-girl of the 2010s (and, of course, Taylor Swift has been an it-girl since her 2006 debut). During her tenure on the musical series, Agron befriended Swift in 2011 and the duo started spending a lot of time together. Soon enough, Swift was shouting out Agron in hidden messages in her album liner notes and throwing her birthday parties.

(Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images, Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images)

However, it appears Agron and Swift are no longer friends these days. Friends certainly do sometimes grow apart or even go through friend breakups. But, abrupt endings to relationships are more often than not because matters of the heart were involved. Could it be possible that Swift and Agron were more than just besties?

Rumors About Their Alleged Relationship

As Swift and Agron’s friendship began to bloom, Swifties began to lovingly refer to them as Swiftgron. In 2012, Jimmy Kimmel addressed their close friendship, jokingly asking Agron about the romance rumors when she appeared on his talk show. Agron responded with a definitive “no” before saying, “wouldn’t that be juicy?” and jokingly blowing a kiss to the camera directed at Swift.

As is common when rumors about Swift’s dating life start to spread, many theories swirled. Since Swift is the queen of writing songs about her loves and losses, fans have taken a magnifying glass to many of her lyrics. One Twitter investigator posted a thread of tweets that “proves” Swift’s song “Wonderland” (a bonus track from 1989) is about their alleged romantic relationship.

A lyric reads, “it’s 2 A.M. in my room/ headlights pass the window pane/ I think of you.” Some think this is a reference to Agron’s frequent visits to Swift’s house late at night after filming Glee. Another lyric says, “I left a note on the door with a joke we made” which allegedly refers to a note Swift wrote on Agron’s door, of which there’s photographic evidence. Another fan on Twitter noted the line “we fell down the rabbit hole” and the song title as a reference to Agron’s favorite movie, Alice In Wonderland, and her related tattoo—which has since been removed.

This Isn’t The Only Time Taylor Swift’s Sexuality Has Come Into Question

Fan theories that Swift isn’t only interested in men didn’t start with her friendship with Agron. Many of Swift’s fans believe that the pop star is secretly gay or bisexual. The theories are so rampant, Swifties refer to them as “Gaylor.”

Rumors that Swift dated her former bestie Karlie Kloss were even more widespread than the talk of Swiftgron. They garnered the name “Kaylor” among fans. Swift and Kloss had a seemingly abrupt end to their friendship as well.

In addition to Swift’s rumored romances with women, she’s also known for LGBTQ+ imagery in her art. Swift raised eyebrows with her 2019 pro-LGBTQ+ anthem “You Need To Calm Down.” With lyrics addressing homophobia and internet bullies, a rainbow color palette, and cameos from prominent LGBTQ+ celebrities, Swifties hoped the release of the song’s music video would confirm the Gaylor rumors.

Instead, Swift insisted she is straight and explained to Vogue that she “didn’t realize until recently that I could advocate for a community that I’m not a part of.”

Still, some fans aren’t quite convinced that Swift is just an ally. Her song “Betty” off of 2020’s Folklore is considered by fans as one of her most obviously queer songs.

“Even though [Swift’s] the epitome of popular music, she doesn’t seem that concerned with what gender roles she takes on in her writing,” queer Taylor Swift fan, Sarah Dickson, told Vox. “She’s not afraid to have her perspective take the ‘masculine’ role, while still being really soft, which feels very ‘woman-loving-woman’ to me.”

Agron’s Sexuality Is Also Unclear

Agron’s sexual orientation has also been called into question over the years. Agron admitted at the 2012 GLAAD Media Awards that she’s “kissed girls before.” She also wore a T-shirt that read, “Likes Girls” at a Glee concert in Toronto in 2011. However, she later issued a statement that she is “not a lesbian” and wore the T-shirt in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

Agron’s activity online didn’t help dispel rumors about her sexuality either. On February 13th, 2015, Vogue published an article all about Swift’s friendship with Kloss. The next day, Valentine’s Day, (two years after the rumored Swiftgron split) Agron tweeted “Remember those days” and an image of her Bitmoji, appearing to have pulled her heart out of her chest… Yikes.

During an interview with Nylon, Agron was asked if playing a bisexual character in the movie Bare changed her view of her own sexuality. She replied, “I think it is my experiences in life that have made me understand sexuality in many different ways and, in playing Sarah, I was just showcasing my beliefs in that I believe that love comes in many ways, shapes, and colors.”

Since Swiftgron’s rumored split, Agron went on to marry and later split from Mumford & Sons guitarist, Winston Marshall. As of 2022, Taylor Swift is still dating her longtime boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. It seems unlikely that confirmation of Swift and Agron’s romance is going to come out anytime soon. And, we’re not holding our breath for any “Gaylor” news either. But, luckily for those invested, the devil works hard, but Swifties work harder. There is plenty of fodder for the Swiftgron shippers on TikTok.