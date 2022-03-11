How The Rumors Of Channing Tatum Being Gay Started

Channing Tatum is a dancer and actor who’s known for leading roles in films like Step Up and Magic Mike. He’s also known for being very buff and very good at stripping. With famous muscles and dance skills like he has, it’s no wonder that many people wish they were dating Channing Tatum. But, who is this star actually interested in? Is Channing Tatum gay, or is this just some folks’ fantasy?

His Dancing Skills Prompt Fantasies

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

When you think of the quintessential male stripper, chances are Channing Tatum comes to mind. With a reputation like that, of course, he appears right at the top of quite a few celebrity crush lists. If you’re a guy with a crush on Tatum, you probably hope there’s a little truth to those gay rumors.

Anyone harboring that fantasy was surely elated to see Tatum dancing at L.A. Pride in 2015. And, his appearance on the Magic Mike XXL-themed float was a magnet for speculation. The Magic Mike franchise has always appealed to a gay male audience. As one fan told the New York Times in the 2012 article, ‘Magic Mike’ Is Big Draw for Gay Men,’ “Let’s be honest: it’s men taking their clothes off.” That does sum it up pretty well.

The minds behind the franchise knew that this was their target demographic. According to Craig Karpel, who headed up the marketing for the films, “Hot guys are a big part of the appeal of the movie… It’s something that captures gay men’s attention and imaginations.” Of course, the lead of a movie franchise like this would inspire an onslaught of questions, rumors, and sometimes wishful thinking.

He Became Known As The Ultimate “Stromo”

(Debby Wong/Shutterstock.com)

Still, when Magic Mike was in its prime, Tatum wasn’t giving many hints that he was actually gay. And, just like that, Tatum garnered a new title: “stromo.” In a 2015 article for the Hollywood Reporter, Merle Ginsburg coined the term, and Tatum was the poster child for it. “Stromo,” a highly questionable portmanteau for “straight homo,” defined a straight man trying to appeal to a gay audience. This was a type of man that publicity for celebrities seemed to love at the moment. According to Ginsburg, “Straight male stars aren’t stressed out at being perceived as gay or extremely gay-friendly… Far from feeling stigmatized, they welcome the gay gaze, staring invitingly and modeling shirtless on the covers of such gay magazines like Out and The Advocate, or both.” And, as Magic Mike leaned into the desires of their gay, male audience, Tatum became the prototypical “stromo.”

His Divorce Created Rumors

(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

One thing that definitely detracted from the gay rumors was an obvious one: Tatum was married to a woman. In fact, he was married to his Step Up costar, Jenna Dewan. They were a frequently ‘shipped’ couple with many, many fans. The internet frequently labeled their relationship as “couple goals” during their nearly nine-year marriage. However, when the pair announced that they’d “lovingly chosen to separate” in 2018, those gay rumors came back with a vengeance.

The internet was widely unhappy with the announcement of the beloved real-life Dirty Dancing husband and wife’s split. And, Dewan’s statements about their divorce sparked more questions than answers. In October 2019, Dewan’s wellness book, “Gracefully You: How to Live Your Best Life Every Day” hit shelves.

In it, Dewan spoke about her breakup, saying, “I’d come to realize the dynamic I was in wasn’t serving me nor was it serving my daughter… First and foremost I had to accept the realization this isn’t working and had moved into hurting.” She went on to say, “The public saw Channing and I in this idealized romanticized light… This made things difficult for me because I like being as honest and real as I can.” So, the public’s “relationship goals”-ridden perception of the couple wasn’t accurate. This made people wonder what wasn’t right between them. Of course, folks thought perhaps it was Tatum’s sexuality. Many wondered if he was less “stromo” and gayer than we all thought.

Is Channing Tatum Gay?

(Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

In the end, the short answer is still ‘no.’ It seems that Channing Tatum isn’t gay. In fact, he’s in another straight, very high-profile, “couple goals”-inspiring romance. As of 2021, Tatum is very openly dating it-girl and The Batman’s Catwoman, Zoë Kravitz.

Rumors first swirled about the stars getting cozy in January 2021. This was just shortly after news broke of Kravitz’s divorce from her husband, Karl Glusman. And, in March of 2022, the pair is going stronger than ever.

Kravitz claimed the coveted spot on the shortlist of Channing Tatum’s past girlfriends after Tatum split from another star. From October 2018 to April 2020, he had an on-again/off-again love affair with singer, Jessie J.

For a crush-worthy guy like him, Tatum has a very short list of very long relationships. It’s pretty clear that Tatum is a one-woman guy (extra emphasis on the word “woman”). But, that won’t stop folks with major crushes on Channing Tatum from dreaming. For the rest of us, we’re rooting for Tatum and Kravitz’s love to keep going as strong as his biceps.