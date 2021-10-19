Pantless Olivia Wilde Bares All In Steamy Instagram Post

Olivia Wilde has turned heads and caught everyone’s attention with a recent series of pictures she posted on Instagram. The post’s primary purpose was to promote a line of skincare products, but fans and followers alike got much more than they were ready for.

Olivia Wilde’s Recent Instagram Post

A few days ago, Olivia Wilde took to Instagram to promote her favorite line of skincare products. To spice up the promotion, the actress included a series of steamy photos, much to the delight of her followers.

The initial photo portrays Wilde from the chest up and completely topless. Of course, per Instagram’s community guidelines, Wilde made sure to edit the picture to cover the part she needed to cover. The House actress posed with her hands gently rested on top of her head as her wavy brown hair fell down both sides of her chest.

The next two pictures showcased Wilde’s backside. One of the photos teased followers as Wilde stood partially nude in the shower while the True Botanicals products were staged front and center. In the next snapshot, the actress shows off her fit body while only wearing a pair of white underwear and matching knee-high socks.

The actress wraps up the series of steamy photos with a shot of her in a wet t-shirt clutching one of the skincare products. Even though Wilde kept her caption for the post simple, “Feel yourself.” it could be argued the post didn’t need an explanation. Needless to say, an array of fellow celebrities commented their approval about the post.

What Skincare Products Does Olivia Wilde Use?

At first glance, it may be difficult to know what products Wilde was promoting in the recent Instagram post because of how eye-catching the photos were. For the past five years, Olivia Wilde has been actively promoting the skincare line True Botanicals.

“True Botanicals products are so decadent and luxurious, they’re proof that clean and safe skin can be an indulgence,” Wilde said about the company’s recent campaign. When questioned as to why she chose to partner with and promote True Botanicals, Wilde said she didn’t want good skincare “to be a secret.”

True Botanicals products are made using ethically sourced vegan ingredients. The plant-based ingredients are natural, meaning they’re good for your skin and the environment. Although the serums are a little pricy, Wilde swears by them, claiming they “completely transformed” her skin. Based on the Instagram post, it may be worth it to shell out a few extra dollars to have skin as bright as Wilde’s.