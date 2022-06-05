Viral Tweet Claims Nicole Kidman Is Bisexual, Dated Naomi Watts

A viral tweet has claimed that Nicole Kidman came out as a bisexual during an appearance on a podcast. The tweet also claimed that the Australian actress had previously been in a romantic relationship with British actress Naomi Watts, but there’s something fishy about the claims. We looked into the rumor to see if we could find the podcast this alleged outing took place on. Here’s what we found that made us realize it was a completely unfounded rumor.

Viral Rumor Targets Nicole Kidman

A Twitter user claimed actress Nicole Kidman had come out as bisexual while also revealing that she’d previously dated Naomi Watts. The user, which appears to be a Cate Blanchette fan account, is unverified and their bio contains no personal information, just a reference to a Taylor Swift song.

The tweet itself simply reads, “NICOLE KIDMAN CAME OUT AS BISEXUAL AND WAS INVOLVED IN A ROMANTIC RELATIONSHIP WITH NAOM WATTS?????”

NICOLE KIDMAN CAME OUT AS BISEXUAL AND WAS INVOLVED IN A ROMANTIC RELATIONSHIP WITH NAOM WATTS????? — mar (@catebismyfav) June 1, 2022

Unverified And No Proof

A different user slightly further down the thread posted a screenshot of a paragraph that read, “We had Nicole Kidman on the podcast recently and she revealed information quite surprising. The actress has previously engaged in a romantic relationship with fellow actress Naomi Watts. They haven’t dated in a long time, but Nicole admitted she is a proud bisexual woman.” There is nothing else to the screenshot but the paragraph above, so there’s no way to know which publication, if any, this claim came from.

There’s plenty to be suspicious about when it comes to this claim. First of all, Nicole Kidman has never hinted at having any sexuality other than straight. No publication is listed. In fact, the podcast that Kidman supposedly made this grand announcement on isn’t named either. You’d think that having such massive news break on your podcast would warrant at least including the name of it.

Speaking of that short paragraph, isn’t it strangely worded? It almost reads as if the person who wrote it didn’t speak English as a first language, or perhaps they’re just not that great of a writer.

Zero Evidence This Rumor’s Real

So what proof do we have behind this claim? A single, uncredited, and poorly written paragraph. Though many people seem excited by this rumor on social media, there’s no hard truth behind it. The timing is very suspicious as it was initially posted the day before the start of Pride month. While it seems like the perfect coincidence, something tells us that this was simply wishful thinking on the part of the original poster.

