One Direction Members Have Emotional Reunion at Liam Payne’s Funeral

One Direction reunited for a tragic reason. On Wednesday, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik all attended Liam Payne‘s funeral at St Mary’s Church in Amersham, an English town just outside of London.

The former boy band members were solemn in dress and appearance for Wednesday’s sad event. All the men wore black suits and ties along with dark sunglasses.

They were photographed both before and after the private service, which James Corden and Simon Cowell also attended.

Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, and the mother of the late singer’s son, Cheryl Cole, likewise attended the service.

Liam Payne’s Death

The funeral came just over one month after Payne died when he fell from a hotel balcony in Argentina. He was 31.

In the wake of Payne’s death, the surviving members of One Direction released a joint statement.

“We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing,” the bandmates stated. “In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.”

“The memories we share with him will be treasured forever,” the statement continued. “For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam.”

In the weeks since, more details have come to light about Payne’s death. An autopsy found that singer had a mixture of drugs in his system when he died.

Authorities have ruled out suicide as Payne’s cause of death. They have also arrested and charged three people in connection with the tragedy: Payne’s friend, a hotel employee, and an alleged drug dealer.

