‘Amélie’ and ‘The 400 Blows’ Star Dead at 97: RIP to Claire Maurier

Claire Maurier, the veteran French actress known for roles in Amélie and The 400 Blows, has died at the age of 97.

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Maurier passed on May 3, 2026, her husband confirmed to Agence France-Presse. She built a long career across film, television, and theater, earning recognition as one of France’s most enduring character actors.

Born Odette Michelle Suzanne Agramon on March 27, 1929, in Céret, France, Maurier began acting in the late 1940s.

She gained early prominence when director François Truffaut cast her in The 400 Blows, where she portrayed the complex mother of Antoine Doinel. The film became a landmark of the French New Wave and introduced Maurier to international audiences.

Maurier continued to work consistently for decades, often taking on supporting roles that left a lasting impression. She appeared in dozens of films and television productions and became known for her ability to portray strong, sometimes difficult maternal figures. Her versatility allowed her to move fluidly between drama, comedy, and stage performance.

Claire Maurier Is Best Known For Her Role In ‘Amélie’

Modern audiences recognize Maurier for her role as Suzanne, the café owner in Amélie. The film achieved global success and introduced her to a new generation of viewers.

Her film credits also included collaborations with prominent French actors such as Gérard Depardieu and appearances in notable productions like Un air de famille and La Cage aux Folles. She earned a César nomination for best supporting actress for her role in Un mauvais fils in 1981. She also received a Molière nomination for her stage work.

Despite her extensive résumé, Maurier never received a César Award, though critics and peers widely respected her contributions to French cinema. She maintained a steady presence on television into the 2000s, with her final screen appearances coming in the early 2010s.

Colleagues and fans remembered Maurier as a dependable performer whose work elevated every production she joined. Her career spanned more than six decades and reflected a deep commitment to her craft.

Maurier leaves behind a legacy defined by memorable supporting roles and a lasting influence on French film and theater.