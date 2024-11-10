Authorities Rule Out Suicide As Cause Of Liam Payne’s Death

As the investigation into the death of One Direction bandmate Liam Payne continues, authorities have ruled out suicide.

Law enforcement sources in Buenos Aires, Argentina told TMZ that Liam Payne’s death was not caused by suicide.

Prosecutors also confirmed that suicide wasn’t the cause of Payne’s death. Instead, they stated it was the effects of the drugs that the singer/songwriter took before he fell from the balcony of his suite at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel on Oct. 16. He was 31 years old.

Witnesses previously said that Payne was acting suspiciously just before his deadly fall. The behavior was so off that hotel employees called emergency services, alerting local authorities about the situation.

Following Payne’s death, law enforcement discovered drugs in his hotel suite. This included “pink cocaine,” which is a combination of methamphetamine, ketamine, and ecstasy.

The preliminary autopsy revealed Liam Payne died on the scene after sustaining “multiple injuries involving internal and external hemorrhage.” The singer was also in a “state of semi or total unconsciousness” at the of his fall.

Prosecutors ruling out suicide comes just after three people were arrested in connection to Payne’s death. They were a housekeeper at the hotel, a friend of the singer, and an alleged drug dealer. The local authorities also conducted raids.

Liam Payne’s Remains Was Transported to the UK For Burial

Three weeks after his death, Liam Payne’s remains were transported to the UK to be buried.

Upon its initial return to the UK, Liam’s remains were transferred to the British Cemetery in Chacarita. At the time, it went through the embalming process.

The singer’s body was then transported to London and his loved ones had a private funeral service.

Liam Payne’s family previously spoke out about his sudden passing. “Liam will forever live in our hearts,” they shared in a statement. “And we’ll remember him for his kind, funny, and brave soul. We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.”

Liam Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, who left Argentina days before the singer’s death, broke her silence, stating her heart was shattered in ways she couldn’t put into words.

“You are – because I can’t say were – my best friend, the love of my life, and everyone you touched felt just as special as I did,” Cassidy wrote. “Your energy was contagious, lighting up every room you walked into. None of this feels real, and I can’t wrap my head around the new reality of not having you here. I’m struggling to figure out how to live in a world without you by my side. Together, we got to be kids again, always finding joy in the smallest things.”

Cassidy added she would always love Payne for the rest of her life and beyond. “Carrying our dreams and memories with me everywhere I go.”