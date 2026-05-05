Eagles Band Member Suffers ‘Medical Episode,’ Performance Cut Short

The Eagles were forced to cut their performance at the 2026 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival after one of the members suffered a “medical episode.”

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According to NOLA.com, the classic rock group cut their set by about 20 minutes due to the band’s pianist’s health issues. Although they continued playing for a bit, the bandmates skipped “Desperado” because of its piano-heavy parts.

Details about the type of medical episode the bandmate experienced remain unknown.

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival was the band’s first non-Las Vegas Sphere performance since 2024.

“This is very different from the Sphere,” the group’s frontman, Don Henley, stated on the stage. “We got some sunshine up in here.”

The Eagles are doing three other performances this month. The first will be in Nashville, Tennessee, on May 9; the second will be in Hollywood, Florida, on May 13; and the third will be in Arlington, Texas. The band will then return to perform at the Las Vegas Sphere on September 18-19, November 13-14, and November 27-28.

The Eagles Bandmates Have Spoken About a Potential New Record

During a late 2024 interview, Eagles bandmates spoke about a potential new album release in the near future.

“That’s our Holy Grail, our quest. A lot of things have to come together for the Eagles to do anything,” Glenn Frey explained. “We’re living in different places, we all have families – it’s a lot different to what it was in the late 70s. But now the time is right.”

However, Frey pointed out some obstacles. “We can’t do it long distance with Don living in Dallas and coming to LA for two weeks at a time. We all have to be in the same zip code for a period of time for the songs to get written and for it all to happen naturally.”

Henley then noted, “It’s tricky at this stage of the game. We’re 30 years on here, and we’re known for all that stuff in the 70s. So it’s going to be tricky to be who we are and yet be contemporary. It’s a fine line. We don’t want to sound like we’re trying too hard to be trendy, and we don’t want to sound antiquated either. So it’s like walking a tightrope.”