Liam Payne’s Ex Cheryl Cole Opens Up About His ‘Earth-Shattering’ Death

Cheryl Cole, Liam Payne’s ex and mother of his only child, has shared her thoughts on the shocking death of the former One Direction singer.

Cole posted a touching throwback image of Liam alongside their then-newborn son, Bear on Instagram.

“As I try to navigate this earth shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I’d like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being,” she wrote alongside the photo on Friday.

“Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7 year old son. A son that now has to face the harsh reality of never seeing his father again,” she continued. “I am begging you.”

“Before you leave comments or make videos, ask yourself if you would like your own child or family to read them. Please give Liam the little dignity he has left in the wake of his death to rest in some peace at last,” she concluded.

On Oct. 16, Payne died unexpectedly at 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina. It is still unclear whether the fall was intentional or accidental.

Cheryl Cole Met Liam Payne on His First ‘X Factor’ Appearance in 2008

Cole, 41, is an English singer who shares a son, Bear, 7, with Payne. The former couple had a romantic relationship from 2016 to 2018, during which they welcomed their son in 2017.

Cole and Payne first crossed paths in 2008 when he was just 14 and she was 24, during his first audition for X Factor.

Liam Payne’s original audition for “X Factor” at the age of 14 back in 2008. (Image via YouTube / X Factor Global)

Cole served as a judge on the British competition series, joining Simon Cowell, Dannii Minogue, and Louis Walsh. During his performance, Payne sang “Fly Me to the Moon” by Frank Sinatra, winking at Cole as he did so. Cole described him as “really cute.”

Cheryl Cole, then 24, served as one of the judges during Liam Payne’s inaugural audition for “X Factor” in 2008. (Image via YouTube / X Factor Global)

Despite winning over the future mother of his child, Payne didn’t succeed on the show the first time.

However, he came back to audition for the X Factor two years later in 2010 when he was 16. The second attempt proved successful, leading to the formation of the boy band One Direction, which included Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Harry Styles.

In 2010, Cole was still serving as a judge when she reconnected with Payne. The two began dating in 2016, but in July 2018, Payne announced their separation.