‘War Horse’ and ‘Banshees of Inisherin’ Actor Dies Suddenly: Gary Lydon Was 61

Gary Lydon, the Irish stage and screen actor known for roles in The Banshees of Inisherin and War Horse, has died suddenly at the age of 61.

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Lydon died on April 30, 2026. The BBC reported his death. His passing prompted shock and tributes across Ireland’s film, television, and theatre communities.

Born Gary O’Brien in London in 1964, Lydon moved to County Wexford as a child, an experience that shaped both his identity and artistic career. He later adopted his mother’s maiden name professionally to distinguish himself from another actor.

Lydon built a reputation as one of Ireland’s most respected character actors, working extensively on stage before expanding into television and film. He first gained prominence through collaborations with playwright Billy Roche, including productions associated with the Wexford theatre scene.

Gary Lydon Was An Iconic Irish Actor

Television audiences widely recognized him for his role as Patrick Murray in the RTÉ medical drama The Clinic, a performance that earned him an Irish Film and Television Award for best supporting actor. He also appeared in series such as Pure Mule and Love/Hate, further cementing his presence on Irish television.

Lydon achieved international recognition through film roles in The Banshees of Inisherin, War Horse, Brooklyn, Calvary and The Guard.

Colleagues described Lydon as a versatile and demanding actor who brought intensity and nuance to his roles. Industry figures noted his ability to convey a wide emotional range, from quiet restraint to powerful dramatic force.

Despite his screen success, Lydon maintained strong ties to the stage throughout his career. He continued to perform in theatre productions in Ireland, including recent work in Of Mornington, where he appeared alongside his son.

His sudden death sparked tributes from fellow actors, writers and cultural institutions. The Executive Director of the Wexford Arts Centre, Elizabeth Whyte, said, “Gary had honed his craft as one of the finest actors in Ireland on the Wexford Arts Centre stage in many of Billy Roche’s plays. He forged a stellar career performing across Ireland and the UK.”

Lydon leaves behind a legacy that spans decades of work across theatre, television and film.