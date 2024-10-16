One Direction Singer Liam Payne Dead at 31 After Fall From Hotel Balcony

Liam Payne, best known for his time with pop group One Direction, has died after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina. He was just 31.

Videos by Suggest

The former singer reportedly died Wednesday evening. Several witnesses reported Payne fell from the 4th floor of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel. Whether the fall was accidental or intentional remains unknown.

Witnesses also reported that the former One Direction member had shown erratic behavior in the hours before his death. He allegedly smashed a laptop before being carried back to his room.

Liam Payne Struggled With Addiction in the Years Before His Death

Sadly, Liam Payne revealed in the years before his death that he struggled with both alcohol and prescription drug addictions. This battle led to the singer experiencing “severe” suicidal thoughts.

Just this week, reports surfaced of Payne’s ex-fianceé Maya Henry claiming he left her after asking her to get an abortion. Attorneys representing Henry were attempting to prevent him from contacting her.