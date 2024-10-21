Liam Payne Had Mixture of Drugs in His System at Time of Death, Autopsy Reveals

As the investigation into the death of Liam Payne continues, new reports reveal that the One Direction bandmate had a mixture of drugs in his system.

Payne had a “toxic cocktail of drugs” in his system when he fell. He was at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Bueno Aires, Argentina on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

Among the drugs were crack and “pink cocaine,” also known as Tusi, ABC reported. This drug is described as a combination of methamphetamine, ketamine, and ecstasy. Benzodiazepine and regular cocaine were also present in Liam Payne’s system.

Along with reporting on the contents inside his system, it was further revealed that the singer had used an improvised aluminum pipe to ingest drugs shortly before his death.

Sources further shared with ABC News that Payne’s body will remain in Argentina until the autopsy is completed. It will then be released to his family.

Just before Liam Payne died, hotel personnel had called 911. They requested help due to a guest being “drunk with drugs and alcohol.”

“We need to send someone with urgency because I don’t know if the guest’s life is in danger,” the hotel personnel stated in the 911 call. “Because he is in a room with balcony, and we are afraid he could do something that threatens life.”

Less than 10 minutes later, law enforcement arrived on the scene. They discovered Payne’s body in the inner courtyard of the hotel. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary autopsy revealed that Payne died of “multiple traumas.” He also had “internal and external bleeding.”

Liam Payne’s Sister Said She ‘Went Cold’ After Finding Out About The Singer’s Death From a News Alert

In a special tribute to her brother Liam Payne on Instagram, the late singer’s sister Nicola recalled finding out about his death through a news alert.

“I have posted about Liam and his achievements over the years with a proud sister alert, and that was stood then, now, and always!!!’ she stated. “When I saw the news pop up on my phone that you had left us I went cold, I wanted so much for this to be untrue.”

Nicola shared she had spent days hoping that it was a mistake and somebody has got it wrong. “You were truly too good for this earth,” she continued. “You are an angel who just lived for making people smile and happy.”

She then wrote about how Liam always showed people “kindness,” noting that the outpouring of tributes following his death “confirmed what we always knew.”

“But we were your biggest fans now and forever,” she shared. “Your talent alone puts you miles ahead, but also you being you. I have been looking back at the messages from the night I had Ffion, how excited you were to meet her, the jokes we all shared and the laughter that you knew we all needed.”

Nicola then shared her brother’s motto. “Why bother doing something unless you are brilliant at it,” she wrote. “And Liam you were certainly brilliant at everything you did!!”

She concluded the tribute by adding, “See you soon, Liam, Love You xx.”