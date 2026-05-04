Actor Found Dead in His Restaurant: Park Dong-bin Was 56

South Korean actor Park Dong-bin was found dead inside a restaurant he was preparing to open, authorities confirmed. He was 56.

Videos by Suggest

Per The Korea Times, police said they discovered the actor’s body at around 4:25 p.m. local time on April 29 in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province. An acquaintance reportedly found him at the establishment, which he had been renovating ahead of its opening, and alerted authorities.

Officials who responded to the scene said they found no signs of forced entry or foul play. Investigators also reported no immediate evidence suggesting a criminal act. However, they have continued to examine the circumstances surrounding his death.

Park built a decades-long career in film and television, earning recognition for both dramatic and comedic roles. He appeared in notable films including Shiri (1999) and Volcano High (2001), and he took on roles in television dramas such as Rustic Period, Immortal Admiral Yi Sun-sin, and The Great Wives.

Park Dong-bin Was Known Online As The “Juice Guy”

He also gained widespread online attention in 2012 after a scene from the drama It Was Love went viral. In the clip, he spit out orange juice in shock, a moment that earned him the nickname “Juice Guy” among fans and internet users.

In recent years, Park began shifting his focus away from acting and toward business. Reports indicate he had been working on opening a restaurant at the location where he was later found.

Park is survived by his wife, actress Lee Sang-yi, and their young daughter, who was born in 2023. The actor had previously spoken publicly about his daughter’s health challenges, including a congenital heart condition.

News of his sudden death prompted an outpouring of grief from fans and colleagues, many of whom remembered him as a versatile performer and a familiar face across Korean entertainment.

Authorities have not released further details as the investigation continues. Officials said they will determine the cause of death following additional inquiries.

Park’s funeral took place in early May, with a procession honoring his life and career before his burial.