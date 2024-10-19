Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Speaks Out After His Shocking Death at 31

Kate Cassidy, Liam Payne’s girlfriend, has spoken out for the first time following his sudden death at the age of 31.

“Thank you for all of the kind words and love that has been sent my way. I have been at a complete loss,” she wrote on her Instagram Story yesterday. “Nothing about the past few days has felt real.”

“I ask and pray that you’ll give me the grace and space to navigate this in private,” she added. “Liam, my angel. You are everything. I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely.”

She concluded with: “I will continue to love you for the rest of my life. I love you Liam.”

Cassidy, 25, journeyed to Buenos Aires, Argentina, with the singer. However, she returned to Florida alone just two days before he tragically fractured his skull and died instantly from severe injuries sustained in a fall from his third-floor hotel balcony.

Cassidy Had Been Staying at the Buenos Aires Hotel with Liam Payne

Payne and Cassidy had been linked romantically since 2022. Meanwhile, Liam was engaged to model Maya Henry from 2020 to 2021 and shares a 7-year-old son named Bear with British singer Cheryl Cole.

Cassidy recently shared that she met Payne at a bar in Charleston, SC, where she was working as a waitress.

“On the way to work my manager texted me and was like ‘Liam Payne from One Direction is here, you’re going to be taking care of him tonight,’” she recalled in a TikTok post from Sept. 20.

According to the influencer and model, Payne persistently invited Cassidy to join him at his table and asked for her phone number. Eventually, they enjoyed a lunch date, followed by bowling and a ghost tour the next day.

Meanwhile, Cheryl Cole also broke her silence over Payne’s death, pleading for sympathy from the public.

“Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7 year old son. A son that now has to face the harsh reality of never seeing his father again,” she wrote on Instagram. “I am begging you.”