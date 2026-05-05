Bobby Murray Has Died

Bobby Murray, the Grammy-winning American blues guitarist who spent more than two decades performing alongside Etta James, has died at the age of 72.

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Murray died on April 30, 2026, according to Souls Tracks and a Facebook post fom the Detroit Blues Society. His death prompted tributes from fellow musicians and fans who recognized his long-standing contributions to blues and soul music.

Born on June 9, 1953, on a U.S. Air Force base in Nagoya, Japan, Murray grew up in a military family before settling in Tacoma, Washington. He began performing in blues clubs at a young age and quickly built a reputation as a skilled and expressive guitarist.

Murray’s early career included collaborations with prominent blues figures such as Albert Collins, John Lee Hooker and Charlie Musselwhite. He developed a style influenced by traditional electric blues while maintaining a distinctive tone that fellow musicians and critics praised.

Bobby Murray Worked On Many Grammy-Winning Records

In 1988, Murray joined Etta James’ backing ensemble, the Roots Band, beginning a 23-year partnership that became central to his career. He contributed to several Grammy-winning recordings, including Let’s Roll and Blues to the Bone, and also performed on Blues Summit by B. B. King.

Beyond recording, Murray performed on major television programs and global stages, including appearances tied to events such as the 1992 Summer Olympics and performances for U.S. presidential celebrations. He also maintained a steady presence in Detroit’s music scene, where he mentored younger artists and supported the local blues community.

Murray released multiple solo albums, beginning with The Blues is Now in 1996 and continuing through Love Letters From Detroit in 2021. That final release earned recognition at the Detroit Music Awards and reflected his continued creative output late in life.

The Detroit Blues Society honored Murray with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011, recognizing his influence and longevity in the genre.

Murray leaves behind a legacy defined by decades of performance, acclaimed recordings and a lasting impact on modern blues guitar.