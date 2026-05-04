Cameron Diaz Reveals The Unique Name Of Her Third Child

Actor Cameron Diaz and musician Benji Madden have announced the birth of their third child, revealing a distinctive name that has drawn attention from fans and media alike.

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Madden shared the news on Instagram on May 4, confirming that the couple welcomed a baby boy named Nautas Madden. He expressed excitement and gratitude in the announcement, writing that he and Diaz feel “happy, excited,” and “blessed” following the arrival of their son.

“Welcome to the world Son!!” he wrote. “We love life with our family- our kids are healthy&happy, and we are grateful!!! having a blast [sic].”

The couple introduced the newborn’s name through a rather creative post. The first photo appears to be an AI-generated collectible playing card, featuring a pirate ship with the name of his newborn and its pronunciation. The etymology of the name fills the card’s description.

The card itself seems to be a portmanteau of sorts, pulling details from many collectible card games.

Other illustrations and paintings fill the rest of the post.

Fans Celebrate The Couple’s Third Child

Diaz and Madden, who married in 2015, have built a reputation for keeping their family life private. They have not released photos of any of their children and rarely discuss them publicly. Despite their low profile, they have consistently shared major family milestones through carefully curated social media announcements.

Their third child joins older siblings Raddix Wildflower, born in 2019, and Cardinal, born in 2024. Both earlier announcements also featured unique names and similarly artistic reveals, reflecting the couple’s unconventional approach to sharing personal news.

The announcement did not include further details about the birth, keeping inline with the couple’s longstanding preference for privacy.

The couple’s latest announcement quickly generated widespread attention, with many noting the originality of the name Nautas. Many took to the comments to wish the couple and their child well.

“Welcome to the world little dude,” one wrote.

“The best news!!! I could not be any happier for you and your beautiful family!” exclaimed another.

“Huge congratulations to all of you!! X” commented one more.