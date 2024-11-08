3 Arrested, Charged in Connection to One Direction Singer Liam Payne’s Death at 31

Liam Payne’s friend, along with a hotel employee and alleged drug dealer, were charged in connection to the late singer’s death. The announcement came from the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s office stating that the friend had not been identified.

According to Page Six, the friend claims to have also been Payne’s manager. He is now being “charged with abandonment for allegedly failing to inform the late singer’s family that he had suffered a drug relapse.”

(Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett via Getty Images)

After police tried to contact the alleged manager following Liam’s fall, he failed to answer. The Argentinian businessman first testified as a witness. But a judge later decided that he “had allegedly breached his duty of care with respect to Payne.” He is now potentially facing 5 to 15 years in prison.

In addition to the former One Direction member’s friend, an alleged drug dealer and hotel employee are being charged as well. Police thoroughly investigated the hotel that Payne was staying at, CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Argentina. There they found the alleged dealer’s phone number. After obtaining the number, investigators went to the man’s home in Lomas de Zamora, Argentina.

It’s been reported that investigators found “a jar of marijuana, nine cell phones, three personal computers, and two portable electronic storage devices” in the man’s home. Officials believe that a hotel employee was the one who contacted the alleged dealer for Liam.

The Investigation Continues

Although Payne’s death was linked to his tragic fall, a toxicology report showed that there were several drugs in his system at the time. The report included pink cocaine, a new drug cocktail. The drug usually contains ecstasy, ketamine, caffeine and a psychedelic used to treat sexual dysfunction.

According to the report, Liam also had cocaine, crack, and a benzodiazepine in his system. The singer had also been seen “acting erratically” and apparently trashed his hotel room earlier that day. Investigators found drug paraphernalia along with a smashed TV and laptop.