Santana Singer Dead at 79: Family Confirms Death of Alex Ligertwood

Scottish-born singer Alex Ligertwood, best known for his work as a lead vocalist with Santana, has died at the age of 79.

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Ligertwood’s wife, Shawn Brogan, announced his death in a social media post over the weekend, stating that he “passed peacefully in his sleep” at his home in Santa Monica, California. She said he was with his dog at the time of his death and described him as a deeply loved figure whose voice touched many.

“He was all heart and soul. His favorite thing in life was to make music, sing and to share his gift with us,” she wrote.

Family members and representatives did not disclose an official cause of death. However, reports indicate that Ligertwood had experienced ongoing health issues in recent years.

Alex Ligertwood Performed Since He Was Young

Born in Glasgow in 1946, Ligertwood began his music career at a young age, performing in local bands before gaining international recognition. He rose to prominence after joining Santana in 1979, beginning a series of stints with the group that continued through 1994.

During his time with the band, Ligertwood contributed vocals to several successful albums, including Marathon (1979) and Zebop! (1981). His voice featured on well-known tracks such as “Winning,” “Hold On,” and “You Know That I Love You,” helping define the band’s sound during that era.

Ligertwood also performed with a range of notable artists and groups throughout his career, including the Jeff Beck Group and the Average White Band, further establishing his reputation as a versatile and respected vocalist.

He remained active in music until shortly before his death and reportedly performed his final live show just weeks earlier.

Tributes from fellow musicians and fans quickly followed the announcement, with many highlighting his powerful voice, musical passion, and lasting influence. Collaborators and tribute bands described him as both a talented performer and a generous colleague who left a strong impression on those he worked with.

Though he is no longer with us, it’s a comfort to know his music and talent will live on. The outpouring of love is overwhelming and greatly appreciated by myself, my sister Kali, and brother Brandon. We miss you, Pops,” his daughter, Merci, told TMZ.