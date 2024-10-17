one-direction-posts-tribute-to-liam-payne-after-his-death-at-31

As the world continues to process the unexpected loss of Liam Payne, the late musician’s One Direction bandmates break their silence.

Videos by Suggest

In a post on Instagram, One Direction bandmates Harry Style, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan paid tribute to Liam Payne.

“We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing,” the bandmates stated. “In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. ut for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.”

The group then shared, “The memories we share with him will be treasured forever.”

The One Direction bandmates went on to add that their thoughts are with Payne’s family, friends, and fans who loved him alongside them. “We will miss him terribly. We love you, Liam.”

One Direction bandmates pay tribute to Liam Payne one day after he died at the age of 31.

Liam Payne first met his One Direction bandmates while on Simon Cowell’s The X-Factor in 2010. They went on to have a successful career, with five albums. The group took an indefinite hiatus in 2016 so that they could all pursue solo careers.

The preliminary autopsy revealed that Liam Payne was in a “state of semi or total unconsciousness” when he fell from the balcony of his hotel in Argentina on Wednesday, Oct. 16. Hours before his death, witnesses stated that Liam had been erratic and even busted up a laptop. He was carried back to his room.

Hotel Staff Revealed in 911 Call That Liam Payne Was ‘Trashing Room’ Before His Balcony Fall

According to various media outlets, the chief of CasaSur Palermo Hotel, where Liam Payne had been staying, shared alarming information about the singer in a call to 911 shortly before his balcony fall.

Policía Federal Argentina confirmed to PEOPLE that the hotel chief had told 911 dispatchers that Payne was intoxicated. The hotel worker alleged that the singer was “under the influence of alcohol and drugs.” They then insisted that someone come “urgently” to the hotel. The call was made at 5:01 p.m. local time, which was 10 minutes before Payne fell to his death.

“What I’m asking is for someone to come urgently,” the hotel personnel stated to 911. The dispatcher noted that SAME, which is Buenos Aires’ public emergency medical services system was on the way.

The worker reportedly claimed that the guest’s life may have been “in danger” because he was “in a room with a balcony.”

“We’re afraid he could do something that threatens his life,” the hotel chief stated. They then added that Liam had been staying at the hotel for “three days.”

The Daily Mail also posted pictures of Payne’s hotel room, which showed a broken TV set, glass everywhere, traces of white powder assumed to be drugs, and aluminum foil.

