Britney Spear’s 42nd Birthday Interrupted By Unfortunate Emergency

When its your birthday the last thing you need is a medical emergency, especially one concerning your favorite furry friend. But that is exactly what happened to poor Britney Spears today when her celebrations were interrupted by urgent matters.

TMZ reported that on Friday night Spears was at her manager’s house with friends and family for pre-celebrations when disaster apparently struck. Around 2 a.m. Spears rushed her pet dog to a 24-hour veterinary with her brother and manager after stopping at a gas station.

In photos taken by Backgrid, Spears’ manager Cade Hudson can be seen in his pajamas sans shoes. From this scene we can only assume that the animal emergency was dire and Spears rushed as quickly as she could.

Though there are no pictures of Britney’s dog TMZ released an update that by 10:25 a.m. PT, the pet had been released from the vet clinic and was doing well. Apparently the poor pooch had suffered an injury to its foot that needed to be looked at urgently.

Is All Well With Britney?

On top of her unfortunate 42nd birthday, Britney has had a dramatic year full of twists and turns. First was the release of her bombshell memoir Woman In Me which was released in October. Greater yet were the crazy revelations within the autobiography which included details on Britney’s abortion of Justin Timberlake’s child back in 2000, as well as her wild times partying with Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton.

The explosive memoir got plenty of responses from all over the entertainment world including Justin Timberlake collaborator and musical artist Timbaland.

Most recently Spears shook Instagram with a racy video of herself completely naked in bed. In the clip on, Spears flaunted her cleavage while saying “Good morning,” in an odd voice. It certainly hasn’t been the first time the musician has put herself on display on social media like this cheeky post she made last month while on a yacht.

In spite of all the ups and downs we’re glad to hear that Spears’ dog is making a full recovery and hope she enjoys a more relaxing birthday next year.