‘Beheaded Marie Antoinette’ Act at Paris Olympics Sparks Controversy Online

A “beheaded Marie Antoinette” act at the Paris Olympics sparked a ton of controversy online today.

The Olympics has just begun and is already making headlines for some wild reasons, including the crowded dining complex and now the opening act.

French heavy metal band Gojira performed the shocking act at the Olympic opening ceremony. The act featured headless women dressed in red holding severed heads resembling Marie Antoinette — former Queen of France.

The decapitated figures were seen standing at the windows of the Conciergerie, their severed heads speaking.

A beheaded Marie Antoinette is one of the wildest and craziest things ever at the Olympics #Olympics #OpeningCeremony



pic.twitter.com/vILkfNMNoU — Fiona Small (@FionaSmall) July 26, 2024

Needless to say, while many people enjoyed the performance, others were alarmed by the display.

“Damn Marie Antoinette gets pretty terribly treated and brutally executed for just being the wife of the king and three hundred years later the French are incorporating her headless body into a metal music routine for the Olympics,” one person wrote on X. “Poor woman.”

“Y’all the Olympics just took off Marie Antoinette’s head while playing French metal music? This is the craziest sh-t I’ve ever seen,” said another.

A third added, “Showing post-guillotine beheaded Marie Antoinette with a bunch of metal music in the background is certainly a choice.”

Give the singing beheaded Marie Antoinette all the medals #Olympics #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/4LAtKRsAaa — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) July 26, 2024

Whether you like it or not, the performance was certainly a captivating one.