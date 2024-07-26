french-train-network-hit-by-arson-attack-ahead-of-olympic-opening-ceremony

A French train network encountered multiple attacks earlier this morning — just ahead of the Olympics.

France’s high-speed train lines fell victim to multiple ‘malicious’ acts including arson. The incident has been described as ‘an attack on France’ and ‘coordinated sabotage’ to disrupt the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

On X, French state railway company SNCF shared an announcement regarding the attack.

⚠️Suite à cette attaque massive visant à paralyser le réseau des lignes à grande vitesse, un grand nombre de trains sont détournés ou supprimés. Les voyageurs concernés seront contactés par mail ou SMS. Nous demandons à tous les voyageurs qui le peuvent de reporter leur voyage et… https://t.co/yt5cCtHSqW — SNCF Voyageurs (@SNCFVoyageurs) July 26, 2024

The statement translates to: “Following this massive attack aimed at paralyzing the high-speed line network, a large number of trains were diverted or canceled. Affected travelers will be contacted by email or SMS. We ask all travelers who can to postpone their trip and not to go to the station. All tickets for these disrupted journeys are exchangeable and refundable.”

The SNCF shared this message earlier in the morning. By Friday afternoon in France, the lines partially resumed — but not without ongoing disruption.

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said France’s intelligence services deemed the “prepared and coordinated” attacks as “acts of sabotage.” They believe they had “a clear objective: blocking the high-speed train network.”

These acts unironically occurred just before the Olympic opening ceremony. Jean-Pierre Farandou, CEO of SNCF, labeled the incident “a premeditated, calculated, coordinated attack.” He believes it points to “a desire to seriously harm” the French.

Unfortunately, repairs will likely take days to complete, as they must pull together the damaged cables to reconnect and test them.

“It’s a question of security,” Farandou said. “We have to make sure we test them so when trains are back up and running, they are safe.”

“It’s a hell of a way to start the Olympics,” said 42-year-old Sarah Moseley, who was waiting at the Gare du Nord station in Paris.

Another traveler named Marguerite spoke with CNN about the ordeal.

“I don’t know where to go. I was only here to change trains,” the 24-year-old professor said. “I’m trying to call friends to see where I can sleep tonight.”