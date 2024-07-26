Prince Harry Afraid Meghan Markle Will Fall Victim to Acid Attack If She Returns to UK

Prince Harry confessed that he worries returning to the UK with Meghan Markle would compromise her safety.

In an interview for ITV’s documentary Tabloids on Trial, which premiered on July 25, Prince Harry opened up about his safety concerns regarding his family. Due to negative press, he fears his wife could be the victim of a dangerous attack.

“All it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read,” Harry said. “And whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”

Prince Harry Fears Returning to the UK With Meghan Markle Would Compromise Wife’s Safety

Prince Harry and Markle relocated to California back in 2020. While the Duke of Sussex returned to the UK in May, Markle did not join him.

During his interview, Prince Harry also brought up Queen Elizabeth II and her support of him going against the British tabloid newspapers.

“We had many conversations before she passed, this is very much something she supported, she knew how much this meant to me,” Harry said. “She is up there going, ‘See this through to the end,’ without question.”

Prince Harry spoke specifically about winning his phone hacking lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), which was a major achievement for him.

“To go in there and come out and have the judge rule in our favor was obviously huge,” he said. “But for him to go as far as he did with regard to, you know, this wasn’t just the individual people. This went right up to the top…this was lawyers, this was high executives. And to be able to achieve that in a trial that’s a monumental victory.”

However, these privacy concerns have caused him a great deal of “paranoia, fear, worry, [and] concern.” Furthermore, he finds it difficult to trust anyone.

“There’s a big difference between what interests the public and what is public interest,” he said.