Here’s How Much Money Britney Spears Is Making From ‘Woman In Me’

According to TMZ, Britney Spears is obligated to 25% of the net profits from her book, The Woman In Me…

Direct sources told the news outlet that pop-music icon Britney Spears, 41, that the 25% she is getting should cover the advance she got, which was $12.5 million. There have also been reports that Spears received a $15 million advance, but TMZ is certain of the later.

Each copy of the autobiography is selling for $23.05 on Amazon. It’s original price is $32.99, but the book is also being sold for 16.99 on Kindle, and $29.69 for audio CDs.

So far, more than 400,000 copies have been sold. It has been estimated that the book will have no issues selling a million copies, and then some.

Insiders have also revealed to TMZ that an uncelebrated hero was brought to light with the release of the book. Cade Hudson, Spears’ best friend and manager, repeatedly told Spears to get her voice out there by writing and finishing the book. There were times, Hudson shared, that Spears simply wanted nothing to do with the book. However, he kept pushing the “Gimme More” singer into finally completing the highly anticipated biography.

Britney even thanks Hudson in her acknowledgement in the memoir.

Of course, the memoir has gotten mix reviews. It only made sense that Justin Timberlake, 42, would be mentioned in the book because he and Spears dated for roughly three years. What many didn’t know, or expect for Spears to do, was mention the abortion that she had after becoming pregnant with Timberlake’s baby. In an interview, the “Suit & Tie” singer expressed his feelings about being outed by Spears’ biography, saying that he was “Not happy at all.”

More and more details about Spears’ personal life have surfaced with the release of the book. While fans are certainly intrigued, most can’t help but admit that they were not expecting how dark an inside look of the “Toxic” singer’s life would be. The mental breakdowns were all desperate outcries for help.

Now, the world is finally listening.