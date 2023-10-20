Britney Spears Spills On Partying With Lindsay Lohan And Paris Hilton: ‘Drug Of Choice’ Is A Favorite Among College Students

In Britney Spears’ new memoir The Woman In Me, she claimed her celebrity party days weren’t as “wild” as they were portrayed.

Spears wants to clear the air around her “party phase”—it wasn’t as crazy as the press made it out to be.

The “Gimme More” singer befriended socialite Paris Hilton after her marriage to Kevin Federline ended in 2006. As reported by People, while Spears’ outings with Hilton seemed risque, she claims that they were instead relatively tame.

In Spears’ memoir, she writes, “It was never as wild as the press made it out to be.”

The songstress also wrote that she “never had a drinking problem,” and was never enticed by hard drugs. According to Spears, her “drug of choice” was the ADHD medication Adderall.

The pop star explains that the drug “made me high, yes, but what I found far more appealing was that it gave me a few hours of feeling less depressed.”

Paris Hilton On Her Party Days With The “Toxic” Singer

During an episode of the This Is Paris podcast, Hilton recalled the events leading up to the iconic 2006 snap of Spears, Lohan, and herself.

Hilton explained, as reported by People, “That was a night that Britney and I went out, and we were at the Beverly Hills Hotel, at our friend’s party, and we decided to leave to go home.”

“We were walking to the car and all the sudden got swarmed by tons of paparazzi. Just as we were walking to the car, that’s when Lindsay came up. It was kind of awkward because we were having some drama,” Hilton continued. “All of the sudden, I looked over, and she’s in my car. We weren’t getting along, so I was polite,”

Hilton added. “It was really hard just to even get out of there, because I couldn’t see just with all the cameras.”

The Bombshell In Spears’ Memoir

According to TMZ, multiple sources with direct knowledge of The Woman In Me memoir have alleged the singer discusses her unplanned pregnancy with Justin Timberlake.

Britney writes, “I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated.”

In the book, she mentioned how she was “conflicted” about her choice, but eventually agreed with Timberlake that terminating her pregnancy was the right decision.

The Woman In Me will be released on October 24.