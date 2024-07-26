gypsy-rose-blanchard-shows-off-massive-new-tattoos-amid-pregnancy-with-1st-baby

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is showing off her new massive tattoos amid her pregnancy.

Earlier this month, Gypsy announced that she was pregnant with Ken Urker, her ex-fiance-turned-new-boyfriend.

“We are proud to announce we are expecting our first child in January 2025💗,” she wrote on Instagram. She received a ton of mixed responses, ranging from supportive to criticizing — especially since this comes soon after her split from husband Ryan Anderson.

However, now, Gypsy is sharing the new ink she received — including the matching husky tattoos she got with Urker.

In the caption of the video, she made sure to add a disclosure: “All tattoos were done BEFORE pregnancy.” She also set the video to the song “Tattoo” by Jordin Sparks.

One of Gypsy’s new tattoos, which is inspired by a phoenix, seemingly covers most of her back. She also got the Unalome symbol, which is said to represent freedom, on her forearm.

Again, Gypsy’s comments were flooded with both angry and encouraging messages.

“Getting matching tattoos with another man while still married is crazyyyy,” one person wrote.

“You do realize she’s not with him anymore right?” someone wrote in response. “She checked out of that relationship ages ago. They’re only tethered by a piece of paper. She’s free to get tattoos with and have a kid with whomever she wants.”

Another person commented, “Everyone tends to forget that this is the first time that she’s living. This is the first time that she’s getting to experience a lot of things that we experienced while growing up! she didn’t. let this girl grow. Enjoy her life.❤️”

“Y’all let my homegirl live her life!!!!!” added a fourth. “And those were before the pregnancy if y’all keep up with the show. Also so happy she moved onto ken you can see how much happier she is!!! Keep going girl and so excited for this baby!!!”