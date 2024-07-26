Ronda Rousey Reveals She’s Pregnant, Expecting 2nd Baby With Husband Travis Browne

Ronda Rousey recently revealed that she’s pregnant and expecting a second baby with her husband Travis Browne.

The pro wrestler announced her pregnancy on Thursday during a Comic-Con panel moderated by Dave Bautista.

“This experience in itself has been so rewarding, and with your support, I hope to continue to be a graphic novelist,” she said of her graphic novel, Expecting the Unexpected. “It doesn’t attack my body as much, so maybe I can keep doing this until I’m an old lady — or at least while I keep popping out these babies!”

“Did anyone notice that I’m very pregnant right now?” she then asked the crowd. “Yeah, I’m just as pregnant as ‘Mom’ is in the majority of the comic.”

Rousey then stood up to reveal her baby bump, grinning and cradling her stomach.

Rousey and Browne already have a two-year-old daughter named La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō. Browne also has two teenage sons from his first marriage with Erin Browne.

Back in June of 2023, Rousey spoke with PEOPLE about her daughter already taking after her and her husband — both former MMA stars — in terms of toughness.

“She’s definitely going to be tough,” Rousey said at the time. “She doesn’t respond to pain so much … She just kind of grunts it out!”

When it comes to motherhood, Rousey revealed that she’s “just so much happier that I’m no longer ruminating over myself all day.”

“I’m always thinking about her and focused on her and… I don’t know. Am I more considerate?” she told PEOPLE at the time.

“I think the best part about it is that it’s mentally made me more healthy and made me stop beating myself up so much because I’m so concerned with taking care of her,” Rousey said.

Now, she’ll have another bundle of joy to care for.