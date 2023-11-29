Britney Spears Films Herself Completely Nude In Bed In Latest Bizarre Post

That’s how she rolls! Britney Spears recently uploaded a video of herself completely naked in bed on social media.

The “Lucky” singer shared yet another video of herself naked—this time, wearing nothing but a black lace choker necklace, as reported by Page Six.

In the video uploaded to Instagram on Tuesday night, Spears flaunted her cleavage while saying “Good morning,” in an odd voice.

Seconds later, Spears repeated the sentiment a second time. Then, the singer widened her gaze and smiled, bringing her face extremely close to the camera.

Spears then made a few silly faces before panning the camera down her body.

Spears’ Reasoning For Her Racy Instagram Uploads

According to Page Six, Britney Spears has explained the reasons behind her head-turning Instagram uploads.

In Spears’ memoir, The Woman In Me, she wrote, “I know that a lot of people don’t understand why I love taking pictures of myself naked or in new dresses.”

She continued, “But I think if they’d been photographed by other people thousands of times, prodded and posed for other people’s approval, they’d understand that I get a lot of joy from posing the way I feel sexy and taking my own picture, doing whatever I want with it.”

This Isn’t The Only Racy Video Spears Has Uploaded This Month

In early November, the singer uploaded a video of herself showing some skin on a yacht—all while sharing the recent revelations she’s had about “bullying actors in LA.”

In the video, Spears held a drink in her hand and showed off her backside. She captioned the lighthearted video with an otherwise grim confession.

She wrote, “I did research about bullying and kids being mistreated at school.”

“I wear my heart on my sleeve and I’ve had to learn the hard way… but I do know what it’s like to feel tormented… bullied… and completely humiliated.”

Spears continued, “Most of them live in Los Angeles they are called actors and actresses… and unfortunately, I’ve never been that great at acting but you can guarantee I can spot one a mile away!!!”

All we can say is—oops, she did it again!