Britney Spears Quickly Deletes Cheeky Vid Of Herself In Bikini After Ripping ‘Bully Actors In L.A.’

Britney Spears is showing some skin on a yacht—all while sharing the recent revelations she’s had about “bullying actors in LA.”

The “Gimme More” singer recently called out actors in Los Angeles, explaining that she knows how it feels to feel “tormented,” in her Instagram video caption.

As reported by The U.S. Sun, Spears uploaded a clip of herself posing in a white bikini and aviator sunglasses on a boat—which she deleted only hours later.

Instagram

The singer held a drink in her hand, which she later held up to the camera. The video then cuts to Spears lying on her stomach showing off her backside in a barely-there cheeky bikini bottom.

Spears captioned the lighthearted video with an otherwise grim confession.

She explained, “I did research about bullying and kids being mistreated at school.”

“I wear my heart on my sleeve and I’ve had to learn the hard way… but I do know what it’s like to feel tormented… bullied… and completely humiliated.”

According to The U.S. Sun, the singer claimed those bullies often turn into actors and actresses who “put shivers” up her spine.

Instagram

Spears continued, “Most of them live in Los Angeles they are called actors and actresses… and unfortunately, I’ve never been that great at acting but you can guarantee I can spot one a mile away!!!”

She further explained how the person who caused her “emotional turmoil” never “showed her a sign of remorse.”

“I will just say it… I have a pretty home in Los Angeles… but the people scare me there and always have!!” Spears said.

The singer concluded the post by addressing her yacht trip, writing, “PS yesterday with the sailors.”

Oops, She Did It Again!

Luckily, Spears wasn’t the person driving on her boating adventure—as she’s found herself in messy traffic stops twice in the past few months.

During the most recent traffic stop in October, Spears tried to get out of a ticket by using the oldest trick in the book—claiming she had to use the bathroom.

In the footage, the officer walked up to her car while Spears apologetically said, “I’m so sorry, I had to tee-tee, my house was right there. I’m so sorry.”

One month earlier, Spears was pulled over and caught without her license and proof of insurance.

The violations from early September earned Spears a $1,140 fine. For the double line violation, Spears was hit with a smaller fine of $327.