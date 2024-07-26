King Charles Furious at Prince William During Coronation in Resurfaced Video

King Charles was caught seething on video during his coronation, and many believe it was because of Prince William’s tardiness.

Though the coronation of King Charles occurred over a year ago, a recent video showed the king throwing a “tantrum” about his son Prince William being late. In the clip, King Charles appears to be frustrated and grumpy.

Due to the nature of the internet, a lip reader immediately analyzed the clip. They broke down the conversation between the father and son.

“We can never be on time,” the lip-reader read. “Yes, I’m – this is negative. There’s always something… This is boring.”

King Charles Caught on Video Throwing a ‘Tantrum’ During Coronation

King Charles is pretty well-known for being moody and negative much of the time. Many TikTok users commented on Sky News’s video with hilarious commentary regarding the clip.

“Ya I hate it when I’m sitting my gold plated carriage waiting to get my diamond encrusted crown while my servants stand in the rain too,” one person wrote.

“Like princess Diana said, he’s always moody,” wrote another. “She didn’t know what mood he’d be in when she saw him. That’s telling me he had a terrible childhood.”

“Thoughts and prayers are with him at this difficult time. *texting from food bank*,” a third joked.