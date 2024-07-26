Athletes Give Inside Look at ‘Crowded’ Dining Complex in Olympic Village

The world-class athletes are providing an inside look at the dining complex in the Olympic Village.

Olympic officials created six distinct food areas, referred to as “restaurants.” The dining complex spans a massive 46,000 square feet, where over 60,000 meals will be provided daily during the games, all the way from July 26 through August 12.

Furthermore, two of the six restaurants serve French cuisine, another two offer more diverse food from around the world, one serves Halal food, and the last provides Asian-inspired meals.

Filipino-American gymnast Aleah Finnegan shared a video of her Olympic Village Dining Hall experience on her TikTok.

The video features clips of the different food areas, showing how busy they get with all the hungry athletes.

In terms of the taste of the food, “It’s pretty good, like it’s good food, it’s just…you could probably season it a little bit,” she said.

“Just personal preference,” Finnegan added. “That’s me.”

“Everyone’s here, so it takes a lot longer to get food,” Finnegan continued. She then filmed her plate of food, which held grilled chicken, potatoes, green beans, and fruit.

Athletes and Insiders Provide a Look at the Olympic Village’s Dining Complex

It’s no shock that world-class athletes require the best nutrition — which Paris organizers kept in mind when deciding on the culinary options. They also considered sustainability and the athletes’ personal preferences.

Carole Galissant, a nutritionist for Sodexo Live, also told the New York Times that the food still has a French feel.

“We are still placing a special focus on the French recipes,” Galissant said. “Blanquette de veau, lemon tart, Paris-Brest.”

Additionally, “Every French village has a bakery,” added Guillaume Thomas, communications officer for the Paris Olympics. “We want people to be able to smell the baguette as they enter.”

Each Olympic delegation also has its own food to meet the specific needs of its athletes. In other words, they’re eating extremely well.