Britney Spears Reveals Another Heartbreaking Detail About Her Abortion With Justin Timberlake

In Britney Spears’ forthcoming memoir, she revealed yet another heartbreaking detail about the abortion she guarded from the public.

In 2000, Spears aborted her and Justin Timberlake’s baby at home. The “Stronger” singer didn’t tell her family she’d been pregnant. As reported by Page Six, Spears and Timberlake chose not to go to a doctor or hospital to keep their secret from going public.

“It was important that no one find out about the pregnancy or the abortion, which meant doing everything at home,” she writes in The Woman In Me, as reported by the Associated Press.

Instagram

Spears, 19-years-old at the time, described the pain of the abortion medication as “excruciating.”

“I kept crying and sobbing until it was all over,” the singer writes. “It took hours, and I don’t remember how it ended, but I do, twenty years later, remember the pain and the fear.”

In the memoir, Spears recalled that she’d always expected her and Timberlake “to have a family together,” but it was “much earlier than I’d anticipated.”

Years after the singer’s alleged pregnancy with Timberlake, she had her first child, Sean Preston, in 2005. In 2006, Spears had her second child, Jayden James.

Britney’s Life Post Conservatorship

Earlier this year, Britney Spears revealed that she reconnected with her mother, Lynne Spears. Britney acknowledged her rocky relationship with her family, even stating that her mother hadn’t visited her home in three years.

Instagram

Britney took to Instagram to share the reunion, captioning her post, “My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time … with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!!”

Spears continued, “And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!!”

Britney’s memoir, The Woman In Me, will be released on October 24.