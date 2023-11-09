Timbaland Apologizes To Britney Spears For Saying Justin Timberlake Should’ve ‘Put A Muzzle’ On Her

Timbaland has publicly apologized to Britney Spears after making controversial comments about her in response to the release of her memoir, The Woman in Me. During a TikTok Live session, the music producer expressed regret for his previous remarks, acknowledging that he was wrong for suggesting Justin Timberlake should have “put a muzzle” on Britney.

“I’m sorry to all the Britney fans, even to her. You have a voice. You speak what you want to speak. Who am I to tell you what not to speak? I was wrong for saying that,” Timbaland stated in the video. He further emphasized his respect for women and admitted his mistake.

Timbaland apologizes after receiving backlash for saying Justin Timberlake should have put a “muzzle” on Britney Spears. pic.twitter.com/lXSNfA19gU — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 8, 2023

This apology comes after Timbaland criticized Britney Spears during a panel discussion for Sounds Architects: A Producer Conversation. Referring to details shared by Spears about her relationship with Justin Timberlake in her memoir, Timbaland mentioned that he felt tempted to tell Timberlake to control the situation. He also implied that Britney was seeking attention through her revelations, attributing it to the desire to go viral in the age of social media.

The audience’s laughter during Timbaland’s panel remarks sparked backlash on social media, with some users expressing disappointment and labeling the comments as misogynistic. Critics found the remarks insensitive, particularly considering the challenges Britney Spears has faced throughout her life.

Troubling Revelations

In her memoir, Britney Spears opened up about her past relationship with Justin Timberlake, alleging that he cheated on her multiple times. She also revealed that she had an abortion at age 19 because Timberlake was not ready to have children. The pop star detailed the emotional pain of the experience and described sobbing until it was over.

Timberlake, in response to the memoir’s release, turned off comments on his Instagram account. He has been spotted on a family vacation in Mexico with his wife, Jessica Biel, and their two sons. The controversy surrounding Britney Spears’ memoir has reignited public interest in her life and relationships, prompting discussions about the treatment of women in the entertainment industry.